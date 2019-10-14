2019 Texas League All-Star Game (copy)

Bishop Kelley graduate Donnie Walton, shown during the 2019 Texas League All Star Game at ONEOK Field, was named as the minors' top defensive shortstop Monday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Staff

Former Bishop Kelley and Oklahoma State infielder Donnie Walton was one of nine players honored Monday as Rawlings Gold Glove winners for defensive excellence in the minor leagues this season.

Each player will receive his own Rawlings Gold Glove Award, modeled after the award given to Major League Baseball’s top defensive players.

Walton, who played for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers before being promoted by the Seattle Mariners to the majors in September, was selected as the minors' best defensive shortstop. He was the only Texas League player honored.

Walton had a .990 fielding percentage in 103 games at shortstop. He handled 381 total chances, produced 44 double plays and finished with 273 assists. Walton, who also played second base, also played seven errorless games for the Mariners.

Another Kelley graduate, pitcher Dallas Keuchel, is a four-time Gold Glove winner in the majors during this decade.

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

Tags