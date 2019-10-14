Former Bishop Kelley and Oklahoma State infielder Donnie Walton was one of nine players honored Monday as Rawlings Gold Glove winners for defensive excellence in the minor leagues this season.
Each player will receive his own Rawlings Gold Glove Award, modeled after the award given to Major League Baseball’s top defensive players.
Walton, who played for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers before being promoted by the Seattle Mariners to the majors in September, was selected as the minors' best defensive shortstop. He was the only Texas League player honored.
Walton had a .990 fielding percentage in 103 games at shortstop. He handled 381 total chances, produced 44 double plays and finished with 273 assists. Walton, who also played second base, also played seven errorless games for the Mariners.
Another Kelley graduate, pitcher Dallas Keuchel, is a four-time Gold Glove winner in the majors during this decade.