Casen Stickler, a Bixby High School junior, finished in the top 8 at the 2019 Junior Gold bowling event held in Detroit last week, and conducted by the United States Bowling Congress(USBC).
Stickler bowled in the Under 17 Boys division which attracted 869 entries, the largest division in the event. He bowled qualifying over four days in four different bowling centers, then rolled in two more five-game qualifiers to make the top 16 and advance to double elimination match play. He averaged 194 during qualifying on what are called “sport” conditions, lane conditions much more difficult than what the average bowler competes on in their local bowling center.
Stickler qualified for the match play finals in 15th place and won his first two matches before falling into the elimination bracket, where he won one more match before being eliminated with 8 competitors remaining.
Stickler will receive scholarship money that will be placed in his account at USBC headquarters until he is ready for higher education.