Bluebird song is noticeably absent from the treetops behind my home this month, but hopes still are high for bluebird season No. 10.
The first part of February is the time to clean and erect bluebird boxes for these native birds. Pressured by habitat loss and introduction of non-native European starlings and finches (house sparrows), our native eastern bluebirds rely on people to provide nesting cavities.
Dan Reinking’s “Oklahoma Breeding Bird Atlas” notes that Oklahoma has one of the highest densities of nesting eastern bluebirds in North America, so that means Oklahomans must love to help these birds.
I have, since 2011, recorded the nest attempts in my backyard on Cornell’s Nestwatch.org website. The records show that the first attempt in our ninth year, nest attempt No. 20 overall, was a season-ender.
I made the mistake of planting a small sapling about 6 feet from our nest box and it turned out that little stick of a tree was all a rat snake needed to make a nighttime raid on May 2. The birds never returned.
Bluebirds usually frequent my backyard and on warm January and February mornings I will hear the males singing from the treetops.
I moved the box even farther away from the sapling and repainted it this week. Refinishing it is an annual maintenance task, but this year I took a clue from some online resources and painted it a light tan color instead of just using weather seal on the wood, which was growing darker with age.
The light color is supposed to help keep the box cooler on the hottest summer days when a matter of a few degrees might save a clutch.
I gave the box a new location about 20 feet from that sapling. A video to the online version of this story details some of that process.
I’m going to go all out to bring back the birds. The first time I put up a nest in 2011 it was a complete guessing game, and the birds just suddenly started using it within a few days. I think I was just lucky.
I’ve seen bluebirds in the neighborhood this winter but not near our house like in the past, so I’m pulling out all the stops.
None of these measures are proven to help, by the way. I just want to see what happens.
I will put out meal worms in the bird-feeding area, which has attracted them in the past. I’ll also attach a piece of thin blue plastic to the back of the box. The idea is the blue strip is supposed to mimic the waving-wing behavior of a breeding bluebird and attract birds that may be passing by.
Another trick is to put extra “holes” on the sides of the box, either with paint or adhesives. This supposedly increases the odds of a bird noticing the box and exploring it to find a cavity.
One more step is to play bluebird song on a speaker to try to attract the birds. If I get worried in early March — when the birds usually are dancing around my backyard — I might even break out that tactic.
We’ll see what happens.
Learn more about bluebirds, bluebird box placement and download plans for building or placing your own box at three websites.
Check out the Sialis site dedicated to bluebirds at sialis.org, Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s detailed Nestwatch pages at nestwatch.org or see the North American Bluebird Society pages at nabluebirdsociety.org.