Broken Arrow’s Tigers are fired up and ready to defend their 2018 Class 6A Division I football title, coach David Alexander said Wednesday in Mansfield, Texas.
“We’re ready to go,” he said. “The kids are tired of working out, tired of lifting and tired of running. They’re ready to put the helmets on and start practicing.”
BA’s journey starts Aug. 31 when the Tigers visit Mansfield’s Tigers. It’s one of the concluding games of the second annual Border Brawl, a five-game series matching Tulsa-area teams against schools from the Mansfield Independent School District.
Last year’s games were played in the Tulsa area, with four of the five Tulsa schools winning. Now, the action shifts to Texas, with five games over three nights (Aug. 29-31) at Mansfield’s Vernon Newsom and R.L. Anderson stadiums.
Coaches, players and administrators from Jenks, Union, Bixby, Sand Springs and all five Mansfield schools joined BA for the news conference Wednesday in Mansfield’s $37 million Center for the Performing Arts.
Jenks, runner-up to BA for last year’s 6AI crown, opens the action against Mansfield Legacy on Aug. 29. Union plays Mansfield Lake Ridge and Bixby faces Mansfield Timberview on Aug. 30.
Sand Springs shares the spotlight with Broken Arrow on Aug. 31, facing Mansfield Summit.
The Jenks, Union and Broken Arrow games will be played in Vernon Newsom Stadium. The Bixby and Sand Springs games will be played in R.L. Anderson Stadium. Kickoff for all five is 7 p.m.
Last year, BA rolled past Mansfield 28-6; Jenks pulled away from Legacy 35-14; Union outlasted Lake Ridge 36-30; Bixby nipped Timberview 36-33 on the way to the 6AII state title; and Summit defeated Sand Springs 41-28.