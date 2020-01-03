Broken Arrow’s Brady Bacon is a very busy person by nature.
As if racing at more than 100 events a year is not enough, the two-time USAC National Sprint Car champion is entered in four classes this week at the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout.
In addition, Bacon has decided to form a micro sprint team that is making its debut at the Shootout with Gunner Bowden of Muskogee behind the wheel.
The idea of being a car owner while still pursuing his own racing career was born last year.
“There seems to be a need for something like I am doing in micro racing,” Bacon said. “There are a lot of people who can afford to race but don’t have the time. The time it takes to do and do it properly keeps evolving. It is a lot more extreme than it was 10 or 15 years ago.”
Bacon, who is a three-time Shootout Golden Driller winner, has set up the car with the help of longtime area racing associates.
“We are going to share a little bit of our knowledge and preparation to let them be able to race,” Bacon said.
“Sawyer (Chassis) built the car, and I took it back to my shop and fine-tuned it with the things I wanted. I take a lot of pride in the car I built.”
The team will complete locally this summer, giving Bowden the chance to grow with the new car.
“We will run it at Port City (Raceway) most of the time,” said Bacon, who will be on the road with his USAC team much of the summer. “The idea is that Sawyer will take care of it.
“It is a new experience for Gunner. He is from Muskogee and has not raced in the bigger classes here.”
In addition to getting a taste of car ownership, Bacon will try his hand at promoting this summer when he brings the USAC National Midget Tour to Port City Raceway on May 15-16.
“We are real excited about that,” Bacon said. “Mike and Megan Eubanks are the owners of Port City Raceway, and they have been big supporters of my career. I drove for them for years.
“We had been talking to USAC about wanting to do something, and the schedule kind of opened up. We want to build it into kind of a prestigious outdoor midget race in the Tulsa area. Mike and Jan Ross (Port City co-owners) are also part of the deal. They have done a lot for Port City with skybox seating and a lounge where the races are streamed into.
“There are a lot of people in Tulsa that don’t have a place to enjoy something like this anymore.”
Bacon will rely on the Eubankses to help him make this endeavor a success.
“Fortunately, Mike and Megan and Mike and Jan will take away a lot of the stress since they run the track from week to week,” he said. “I will work on taking the event to the next level. I want to do something to highlight the history of racing in Tulsa.”
Bacon also will race in the Chili Bowl in two weeks, but for now, he will turn his attention to the Shootout. He is off to a great start with one heat race victory and three second-place finishes on opening day.