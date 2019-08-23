BROKEN ARROW — This event was affected first by the weather and then by a matchmaking mess, but the “Rumble in the Rose District” took place as scheduled.
It was a high-energy show that attracted a capacity crowd of 1,000 to the Central Park Community Center. Three bouts were part of Showtime’s live “ShoBox” series. They involved renowned prospects from eastern Europe, Mexico and Ohio, but the No. 1 attraction for the fans — Oklahoma heavyweight Trey Lippe Morrison — was inactive.
Promoter Tony Holden said that Nick Jones, the original opponent, became unavailable early in the week. Holden reported that he considered “about 30” possible opponents, fighters from Oklahoma, Alabama and California.
A Lippe Morrison fight would not have been televised but would have closed the show, but by mid-afternoon Friday it became apparent that there would be no such fight.
Holden reported that he extended offers of $10,000 for a six-round bout, “but only if the (opponent) was a legitimate boxing athlete. I didn’t want to put a bad fight in the ring. Trey didn’t want that, either.
“Trey is undefeated and has great power. It’s difficult to get a (credible) opponent to fight him in Oklahoma. Or, if someone was willing to take the fight, they wanted way too much money for a six-round fight.”
Lippe Morrison was not due to have received a fight-specific amount of money. He and Holden are business partners.
The son of former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, the 29-year-old Lippe Morrison is unbeaten. A Broken Arrow fight would have been the first in the Tulsa area for the Vinita native.
Before the start of the Showtime telecast, Lippe Morrison addressed the audience, thanking them for their attendance and support while expressing regret that his fight did not happen. Watching the three televised bouts, he and Holden were seated together at ringside.
The “Rumble in the Rose District” had been planned as an outdoor event in Broken Arrow’s Rose District, but Showtime officials and event organizers agreed on Wednesday to move the fights indoors because of the threat of storms.