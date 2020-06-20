Fishing gear aside, some of the most important equipment an angler can pack is a sharp knife, a small towel or two and a cooler filled with ice.
When it is 95 degrees outside and the water temperature is in the 80s, letting a fish die slowly on a stringer is not the first step toward a tasty dinner. Death by bouncing around in ice in a cooler isn’t the best, either.
Anglers who take the time to handle each fish as if they’re prepping for cooking as soon as it’s landed will have better tasting fish on the table.
The simple steps are to kill the fish immediately, bleed it and keep it iced and relatively dry until it reaches the kitchen.
Fish can be dispatched with a single sharp, solid rap across the top of the head and slightly behind the eyes. A billy club-style “fish bonker” (or a gaff) works well for large carp, gar or larger catfish or striped bass. For crappie, sunfish or trout, a single sharp rap with a dowel or similar item will do.
There is no need to “beat it to death.” The fish will shudder briefly and fall limp if hit properly just once.
Immediately cut through the gill rakers of the fish on one side by inserting a knife under the gill plate and close to the throat to slice through the rakers with a forward and downward motion toward the mouth. Some anglers prefer to cut through the throat/collar to sever the main artery between the heart and the gills. The fish will quickly bleed out with either cut.
Give it a rinse in the pond or the lake, or have a bucket of water on the boat or shoreline for bleeding out fish. Then immediately put the fish on ice.
On a longer trip it is important to keep the cooler drained of excess water and to change out ice that becomes dirty or slime-coated.
A small towel or two can be handy to help hold fish during the kill-and-cut process, to wipe off sand or dirt before putting it in the cooler, and to wipe off hands before returning to fishing.