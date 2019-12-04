Tulsa’s professional team announced significant changes Wednesday morning, including a new name, colors and logo.
As of Wednesday, the city’s entry in the USL Championship is no longer the Tulsa Roughnecks FC, but will be officially known as FC Tulsa.
The side’s new colors are gold and white, accented by patina green and black, with a new logo featuring a scissortail flycatcher soaring upwards into rays of sunshine.
It’s all part of a bold rebranding effort by brothers J.W., Ryan and Kyle Craft, who took over ownership of the squad in August and promised many changes to the club, both on the pitch and off. This move actually originated from the new management’s engagement with the team’s supporters within the community.
“We’ve done focus groups, listening sessions, surveys, had town halls with our supporters groups, so for the past four months, we really have been trying as much as possible to listen to what people want,” said co-owner J.W. Craft. “Our vision for getting this to really be a community asset and really embody that massive community-fan engagement model, it felt like the Tulsa of 2020 and beyond is different than where we’ve been. We’ve got a vibrant downtown scene — food, arts, culture, a number of different places and we felt like we had the opportunity to kind of re-position it in that light. We really wanted to place Tulsa at the center.
“Hopefully this will demonstrate our seriousness in the investments that we’re looking to make and the level that we want to put this club on the map.”
Craft is particularly proud of the new logo, which has a simple, classic look to it. The team commissioned renowned designer Matthew Wolff, who has also created logos for French powerhouse Paris St. Germain, MLS sides LAFC and NYCFC, as well as the 2018 World Cup kits for Nigeria and France, among others.
“I think it’s pretty cool that he turned down other jobs to take this one,” Craft said. “I think it says something about Tulsa and the commitment to the city that we were able to pull this off.
“It’s really a unique color palette, as we’ll be the only (American professional) team using gold and white as its primary colors. Some of the inspiration you see there is the gold being borne from Tulsa’s art deco architecture, patina green inspired by the rooftops around the city, including the Mid-Continent Tower, an extremely recognizable piece of architecture. It’s something clean, exciting, optimistic, and unique.”
Team President James Cannon, who joined the Tulsa front office in early November after almost three years as Vice President of Marketing for Nashville SC, acknowledged some longtime, die-hard Roughnecks supporters might resist the change, even though the team plans to occasionally still use “Roughnecks” colloquially.
To those who might consider it discarding the city’s rich soccer history that includes playing in the original NASL from 1978-84 and the 1983 Soccer Bowl championship, Cannon stressed the Roughnecks’ legacy serves as a strong foundation.
“What we’ve built, think of it as a house. The Roughnecks served as a foundation from its early years,” Cannon said. “As I moved here from Nashville and people began telling me what a great soccer heritage it has, nothing will ever take away from that. We want to re-energize that movement and tap back into that foundation.”
As part of celebrating that past, the club plans to honor the previous incarnation of the Roughnecks with several different initiatives.
“We’re creating a legacy ambassador program that will feature Tulsa Roughnecks greats Charlie Mitchell and Victor Moreland, they’ll be an integral part of helping us stay connected to that soccer community,” Cannon said. “We’re excited that we’ll be featuring the original Roughnecks’ marks in throwback nights and vintage merchandise options.
“Part of what we want to build is something that embraces the past, captures the essence of the modern and tips its hat to an optimistic future that we see for Tulsa.”