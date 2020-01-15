A sponsor withdrew its driver from the Chili Bowl because of a comment he made Tuesday night during a broadcast of the races.
Tulsa Sod & Mulch announced in a statement Wednesday that it pulled Michael Faccinto, who was driving the company’s No. 08 car, from the competition. Faccinto made a racist and derogatory comment during a post-race interview on a Racinboys pay-per-view broadcast.
Faccinto, from Hanford, California, released a statement on Twitter early Wednesday morning apologizing for what he said.
“I want to apologize for my actions after embarrassing the race during my interview,” Faccinto wrote. “It’s embarrassing and unacceptable and not how I want to represent my team.”
Faccinto also thanked his car owner, sponsor and crew chief for the opportunity to race the car, ending the statement with, “Looking forward to Saturday.”
Tulsa Sod & Mulch released its statement via Facebook on Wednesday afternoon, announcing it was pulling Faccinto from the event.
“Tulsa Sod & Mulch is more than a sod and landscape business,” President James Moran said in the statement. “It’s a company that supports the local racing community every chance it gets. This year we had the honor to team up with Dav Mac Motorsports at the 34th Annual Chili Bowl. As a team, we have made the decision to pull the Tulsa Sod & Mulch No. 08 Michael Faccinto entry for the remainder of the Chili Bowl.
“We are truly sorry for anyone who has been offended by a comment made following the final race on Tuesday night’s A Feature event.”