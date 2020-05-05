Area racing fans can get a much-needed dose of virtual dirt track action Wednesday night.
The virtual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will be presented live by iRacing at 6 p.m. Wednesday on FS1.
“This is shaping up to be a pretty neat deal,” stated Chili Bowl co-founder, Emmett Hahn in a news release. “When they came out and scanned the track a few years ago, the Chili Bowl was one of the most requested tracks and now to see this deal go from live on Saturday night for real to live in iRacing on FS1; it’s bigger than I could have ever imagined.”
Keeping true to one of the Chili Bowl’s most enduring aspects, the virtual race will boast a list of drivers from nearly every walk of life, with talent from NASCAR, INDY, World of Outlaws, American Sprint Car Series, All-Stars, NHRA, USAC, POWRi, and beyond.
Challenged by Norman racer Christopher Bell on Twitter, the response was instant among those challenged to compete and the fans who cheer them on.
“One of the biggest challenges I saw going into this was making it relatable to the fans, and that’s something I feel like they’ve really done well with,” Emmett said in the news release. ”Everyone at iRacing has been great about working with us, plus, working with Christopher [Bell] to make sure it’s as true as we can get with some of these drivers involved. There’s a lot of names on that list that I’ve watched race the Chili Bowl so this deal here should be a lot of fun to watch.”
Subject to change, the list of competitors includes:
Driver — Hometown, State (Racing Affiliation)
Anton Hernandez — Arlington, TX (USAC)
Blake Hahn — Sapulpa, OK (ASCS)**
Bobby Labonte — Corpus Christi, TX (NASCAR Xfinity)
Brady Bacon — Broken Arrow, OK (USAC)**
Buddy Kofoid — Penngrove, CA (NARC)**
Cannon McIntosh — Bixby, OK (POWRi)**
Chase Briscoe — Mitchell, IN (NASCAR Xfinity)**
Chase Cabre — Tampa, FL (NASCAR K&N)
Christopher Bell — Norman, OK (NASCAR)**
Clinton Boyles — Greenwood, MO (POWRi)
Cruz Pedregon — Torrance, CA (NHRA)
Daison Pursley — Locust Grove, OK (NOW600)
David Gravel — Watertown, CT (WOO)**
Dillon Welch — Carmel, IN (USAC/MRN)**
J.J. Yeley — Phoenix, AZ (NASCAR)**
Jake Neuman — New Berlin, IL (POWRi)**
Justin Allgaier — Spaulding, IL (NASCAR Xfinity)**
Justin Grant — Ione, CA (USAC)**
Kenny Wallace — St. Louis, MO (NASCAR)
Kevin Swindell — Germantown, TN (WOO)**
Kevin Thomas, Jr. — Cullman, AL (USAC)
Landon Cassill — Cedar Rapids, IA (NASCAR Xfinity)
Logan Seavey — Sutter, CA (USAC)**
Parker Klingerman — Stamford, CT (NASCAR/NBCSN)
Robert Dalby — Anaheim, CA (USAC)
Ron Capps — San Luis Obispo, CA (NHRA)
Santino Ferrucci — Woodbury, CT (INDY)
Scott Speed — Manteca, CA (RALLYCROSS)
Tony Gualda, Jr. — Modesto, CA (NARC)
Tony Kanaan — Salvador, Bahia, BRA (INDY)
Tyler Courtney — Indianapolis, IN (USAC)**
Will Power — Toowoomba, AUST. (INDY)
Zeb Wise — Angola, IN (ASCoC)
*Indicates Chili Bowl A-Feature Start.
Among the list of drivers slated for Wednesday’s virtual showdown, 15 have made the cut into Saturday’s 55-laps showdown for the coveted Golden Driller. Two — Bell and Kevin Swindell — have won the Chili Bowl.
Others scheduled to take part include Blake Hahn (Sapulpa), Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow), Cannon McIntosh (Bixby) and Daison Pursley (Locust Grove).