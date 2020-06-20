The drama of a rookie mistake, beauty of a great friendship and joy of a miraculous repeat played out Saturday on the Basspro.com Bassmaster Central Open #1 weigh-in stage at Three Forks Harbor.
The fates saw to it that Chris M. Jones is going back to the Bassmaster Classic as a two-time champion out of the Muskogee-based venue.
Jones, of Bokoshe, began the day in eighth place and 4 pounds, 4 ounces off leading angler Dale Hightower of Sand Springs. He picked the right day to boat the second-largest bag of the tournament at 19 pounds and post his winning three-day total 42-13.
Jones stopped Hightower on weigh-in stage and sang his praises as an angler and noted the toughness of the Arkansas River fishery and why — sometimes — local anglers just come out on top.
“I really thought I had to go to (Robert S. Kerr Reservoir) today and fish every place I’ve ever caught a big fish in my life if I would have even a chance to beat Dale,” Jones said.
Jones topped the Central Open field in September 2013 to win a berth in the 2014 Bassmaster Classic. He still wears his 2014 Classic pin on his jersey.
“That’s my good luck charm,” he said.
Winning was “just right decisions, and help from the good Lord,” he said. “I lost a 4-pounder the first day, a 3-pounder yesterday, and a 4 and a 6 today. I’m sure everybody out here lost some fish this week, but you just don’t lose the fish I lost this week and still win.”
A gut-wrenching moment played out on the stage as angler John Garrett of Union City, Tennessee, watched the win and a berth in the Classic slip from his grasp with a 2-pound penalty that dropped him to second place and just 7 ounces behind Jones.
Garrett, who fished the Bassmaster Classic in 2017 as a Bethel University angler and College Bracket Champion, miscounted his fish early in the day and mistakenly left six bass (one over the five-fish limit) in his livewell. He self-reported the mistake and took the penalty, which dropped his final day weight from 17-11 to 15-11.
“I had an absolutely blessed day. I made a mistake, but I had an unbelievable day,” Garrett said.
Hightower hit an area and pattern he found that worked on Day 2 and indeed filled a 5-fish limit, but larger fish eluded him and his final day weight of 13-12 was not enough to hold off Jones and Garrett.
“I knew it while I was out there. I just didn’t have the size I needed,” he said. “I put a lot of fish in the boat, just not the right ones.”
About a 150-mile round trip took Jones to the places he needed to hit Saturday, he said.
Through the three-day tournament the choice whether to navigate through the locks to reach Robert S. Kerr Reservoir and risk boat trouble or missing a return time if a conflict with barge traffic was a risk-reward decision point for anglers.
“I knew I wanted to fish Kerr one day and up here in Muskogee pool another,” he said. With a high draw as boat number 188 out of 192 on Day 1, there was no choice but to run downstream as other anglers would fill up the nearby hotspots. He only boated six keepers that day with the best five giving him 12-10 to keep him in the running.
On Day 2 with a reversed starting order “a little honey hole that always saves my butt” in the Muskogee pool gave him five fish for 11-3 and kept him in the Top 12.
“Today I just knew with the cloud cover and the wind I knew where I was going and just hoped I could go get the right bites,” he said of the long haul downriver. “I tried to fish places that not every person in the field had been fishing this week, and it had to have wind blowing on it.”
Jones did most of his damage with a prototype Booyah swim jig that is set for release in July. He targeted shallow willows and grass with a white or a black jig depending on water conditions and enhanced the swimmer with a pearl or black/blue 3.5-inch YUM Craw Chunk trailer.
William Young of Livingston, Texas, won the co-angler division with a three-day total of 21-6, punctuated with a Phoenix Boats Big Bass Award 5-2 that was part of his final day’s bag.
Final Day Results
Pro Anglers
Angler Fish Total wt.
1. Chris Jones 15 42-13
2. John Garrett 15 42-7
3. Dale Hightower 15 41-13
4. Lee Livesay 15 41-4
5. Cody Huff 15 37-3
6. Stephen Browning 14 36-15
7. Brandon Palaniuk 14 35-15
8. Caleb Gibson 13 35-13
9. Justin Margraves 14 33-9
10. Spike Stoker 14 32-11
11. Mark Watson 10 31-1
12. Paul Browning 10 25-13
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Scott Pellegrin, 5-13
Co-Anglers
1. William Young 6 21-6 2. Cameron Naquin 7 19-4
3. Connor Rushing 8 17-9
4. Joseph Shaw 6 16-12
5. Steven Hatch 6 16-2
6. Leroy Mcdonald Jr. 8 16-1
7. David Gibson 7 15-10
8. Albert Hudson 6 15-8
9. Michael Leach 7 14-3
10. James Boyett 5 12-9
11. Robert Paxton Jr. 6 11-14
12. David Booth 4 9-15
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: William Young, 5-2