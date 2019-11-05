Inconsistent play plagued the Tulsa Oilers against the Allen Americans on Tuesday night at the BOK Center.
Entering the third period down two goals, J.J. Piccinich fired a shot down the slot at 12:11 for his fifth goal of the season to pull the Oilers within one. But at 18:51, Alex Guptill fired into an empty net to seal a 3-1 victory over the Oilers.
The loss ended a three-game winning streak and dropped the Oilers to 5-7-1-0 on the season while the Americans improved to 7-2.
The Oilers outshot the Americans 15-9 in the first period but could not take advantage and fell behind 1-0. From there it only got worse.
Oilers coach Rob Murray was very unhappy with his team's lack of effort.
“We had multiple opportunities to score in the first period and did not bare down on them,” Murray said. “It is almost like we get this complex. We should have been up a couple of goals in the first. But their goalie played really well.”
The second period was a disaster. The Oilers were outshot 17-5 and Allen dominated in all phases of the game, according to Murray.
“In the second period is where we lost the game,” Murray said. “We got out-worked, we could not make a play and our power play was useless. There was not one guy that stepped up.
“We worked hard in the third, but that work ethic has got to be for 60 minutes, not 20.”
Tulsa came back to outshoot Allen 12-2 in the third period and 32-28 for the game. But that is the only category the Oilers excelled in with little to show for it.
“(We had) no consistency,” said Murray. “We could not catch a pass. The first goal was a fluke, but still we had poor positioning on the play.
“I feel like some of these guys feel like they are going to be in the lineup every night. And that is not the fact. I will make changes around here. I am not getting the effort that I need. This is not acceptable.
“After digging our way out of a hole and the chance to go back to .500 hockey, and that is the effort we got?”
The Oilers outshot the Americans in the first period but Allen was the only team to score, on a shot by Tyler Sheehy that took a wild bounce and trickled into the crease behind Oilers goalie Olle Eriksson Ek.
Brett Pollock, who came to Allen from the AHL’s Stockton Heat, put the Americans up 2-0 5:42 into the second period for his third goal of the season.
AMERICANS 3, OILERS 1
Allen;1;1;1;—;3
Tulsa;0;0;1;—;1
First Period: 1, Allen, Sheehy 3 (Guptill, Lancaster) 15:42. Penalties: Allen, Archambault (tripping) 16:57.
Second Period: 2, Allen, Pollock 3 (Archambault, Boka) 5:42. Penalties: Allen, Breton (interference) 2:32. Tulsa, Ruggiero (tripping) 8:04. Tulsa, Kaunisto (tripping) 13:00. Allen, Boka (hooking) 18:38.
Third Period: 3, Tulsa, Piccinich 5 (McNulty, Ruggiero) 12:11. 4, Allen, Guptill 2 (unassisted) 18:51 (en). Penalties: None.
Power Plays: Allen, 0-2. Tulsa, 0-3.
Shots: Allen, 9-17-2—28. Tulsa, 15-5-12—32.
Saves: Allen, Paterson 15-5-11—31. Tulsa, Eriksson Ek 8-16-1—25.
Referee: Logan Gruhl. A: 4,194.