With still nearly a month left before the actual season begins, it’s meet-and-great season for fans of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State football.
Young Sooners fans got the chance to get autographs with their favorite players Friday in Norman, while Cowboys fans have their chance from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.
OU holds its first practice of the fall Saturday.
University of Tulsa fans will have a couple of chances in two weeks to see the Hurricane before the season starts. TU’s annual Kickoff Luncheon takes place at noon Aug. 13 at River Spirit Casino, and the school’s Fanfest takes place at 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at Chapman Stadium.
Season openers
TU at Michigan State
6 p.m. Aug. 30
TV: FS1; Radio: KXBL-99.5
OSU at Oregon State
9:30 p.m. Aug. 30
TV: FS1; Radio: KFAQ-1170
Houston at OU
6:30 p.m. Sept. 1
TV: ABC; Radio: KTBZ-1430
