After a taste of college football with media days two weeks ago, the season started in earnest Thursday, as Oklahoma State and Tulsa both hit the practice field for the first time.
The Cowboys opened practice looking for a new quarterback, while the Hurricane welcomed back a familiar face from last season who had been thought to be lost to a career-ending injury.
OU doesn’t have its first practice until Saturday, but the school hosts its annual Meet the Sooners Day from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
Season openers
TU at Michigan State
6 p.m. Aug. 30
TV: FS1; Radio: KXBL-99.5
OSU at Oregon State
9:30 p.m. Aug. 30
TV: FS1; Radio: KFAQ-1170
Houston at OU
6:30 p.m. Sept. 1
TV: ABC; Radio: KTBZ-1430
Inside sports
OSU starts its quarterback battle as fall practice opens.
TU’s Cristian Williams was on the field for the first day of practice after overcoming a potentially career-ending injury.
OU has its fan day Friday; on Thursday the Sooners were picked fourth in the Amway Coaches Top 25.