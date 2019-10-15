Northeastern State's Carlos Gomez finished the men's NCAA Division II National Preview tied for seventh, shooting a two-day total of 215 (76-67-72) in St. Albans, Missouri. He finished eight strokes behind the winner, Zach Zediker of Delta State (207).
As a team, the RiverHawks finished 11th with a three-round total of 898 (298-294-306). Arkansas Tech won the tournament with a score of 855 (290-273-292), six strokes ahead of St. Mary's (Texas).
The event concludes the RiverHawks' fall golf season.