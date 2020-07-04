For the second consecutive year, Tulsa Drillers infielder Ryan Cash entered the summer after a long layoff from baseball game competition.
In 2019, Cash sat out the college season as a redshirt after transferring from Oklahoma State to Oral Roberts.
This year, Cash made his ORU debut and batted .288 in 16 games before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season.
“It was tough when the news first broke, it was really hard to take,” Cash said. “The only thing that made it easier was everybody in the country was going through the same thing. So I took a couple steps back for a week or two and then formulated a plan to stay in shape.”
It was extra frustrating for Cash after the redshirt season.
"For a guy like myself all you want to do is play and play everyday,” Cash said. “Definitely feeling like you were getting back into it then the college season gets shut down was tough, but being back out here is a blessing.”
This is the first time during his college career that Cash has stayed in Oklahoma for summer baseball instead of going to California to play for the Santa Barbara Foresters, who he helped win the 2018 National Baseball Congress title in Wichita.
With the Drillers in the Texas Collegiate League, Cash is reunited with his former OSU roommate Cade Cabbiness and another former OSU teammate, Max Hewitt.
Cash also was a football standout at Prestonwood Christian Academy, where his career passing totals of 11,307 yards and 122 touchdowns rank seventh in Texas high school history.
Cash is looking forward to playing for ORU in 2021.
“It’s a great spot with a great coaching staff and we'll have a really good team coming back so I’m excited,” Cash said.
Drillers win road opener
Nebraska's Cam Chick hit the game's first pitch for the Drillers' first homer of the season as Tulsa won its road opener, 3-2, over the Texarkana Twins on Friday night. Oklahoma State's Kale Davis was the winning pitcher with two shutout innings, Kentucky's Jaden Brown had a two-run single and ORU's Adam Scoggins struck out the final two hitters for the save. The Drillers return home Tuesday for a three-game series against the Amarillo Sod Squad.
Trouble in Frisco
The Frisco RoughRiders, after opening the season in Tulsa, canceled their opening home series that was scheduled to start Friday after multiple members of the front office staff tested positive for COVID-19. Their next home series July 7-9 will be played without fans if it is held at Frisco's Dr Pepper Ballpark.
RoughRiders president/general manager Andy Milovich said in a news release, “While the ballpark itself is safe and sanitary, especially after the extensive COVID-19 cleaning we performed, we cannot in good conscience open the ballpark to the public at this time given all relevant circumstances, including the positive tests among our own staff, rising infection rates in North Texas and Governor (Greg) Abbott’s most recent recommendation regarding outdoor gatherings.”
Dodgers' Drillers in action
Scott Hennessey, manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers-affiliated Tulsa Drillers, is a coach in the Dodgers' alternate site summer training camp in Los Angeles. That camp includes some of the younger players in the 60-man pool available to play for the Dodgers this season.
Among the alternate-site players who would likely have played for the Drillers this season if the minors had not been shut down include pitchers JoJo Gray, Edwin Uceta, Marshall Kasowski and Gerardo Carrillo; infielder Omar Estevez; and former OU outfielder Cody Thomas.
Dodgers release 25
The Dodgers released 25 minor leaguers Wednesday -- a day after the minors' season was canceled. Four of those played briefly on the Drillers' 2018 pennant winners -- infielder Eric Peterson, pitchers Ben Holmes and Austin Hamilton, and catcher Helmut Marte. Holmes and Peterson were notable contributors in the playoffs. Peterson also spent most of last season with Tulsa, and Holmes and Hamilton spent time with the Drillers in 2019. Also released was former Drillers outfielder/pitcher Blake Gailen. Others released from Tulsa's roster were pitchers Tyler Ferguson, Kieran Lovegrove and Ricky Knapp.
Locals in Korea
Union graduate Drew Rucinski has been one of the Korea Baseball Organization League's top pitchers during the first half of the season.
Rucinski, who pitched in the majors for the Miami Marlins in 2018, is tied for the league lead in wins. He is 7-1 in 11 starts and his 2.30 ERA ranks third in the league. He allowed one run and four hits over six innings in the NC Dinos' 9-2 win over the Kia Tigers on Saturday.
Former Oral Roberts infielder Tyler Saladino is batting .286 with 25 RBIs and a team-high six homers for the Samsung Lions. He also leads Samsung with a .504 slugging percentage. Saladino, who hit grand slams in consecutive games for the Milwaukee Brewers last July, was placed on the inactive list with a back injury last week, but is expected to return soon.
Former Drillers infielder Jose Miguel Fernandez is the KBO's second-leading hitter at .379 with eight homers and 37 RBIs in 51 games for Doosan.
Sad story
Four years ago this week, outfielder Andrew Toles made his major league debut. His meteoric rise from Tulsa to playing for the Dodgers in the National League playoffs a year after being out of baseball and stocking shelves at a grocery store was the feel-good story of the Drillers' 2016 season. Toles reached the majors ahead of more-heralded Drillers teammates Cody Bellinger and Alex Verdugo.
Toles, who helped the Dodgers win pennants in 2017-18 and had a career batting average of .286, didn't report to spring training in 2019 and had been out of public view until he was arrested and jailed after being charged with misdemeanor trespassing at the Key West (Florida) airport June 27.
Toles, 28, was bailed out of jail and did not appear in a court for his scheduled arraignment Thursday. A new date was set for Aug. 5.
USA Today reported that Toles has been in at least 20 mental facilities in the past 18 months. Toles spent a month in a Hong Kong jail after losing his passport and allegedly stealing food. He has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
His sister, Morgan Toles, a Kent State assistant women's basketball coach said to USA Today, "We (his family) want to help him so badly. We are doing everything we can. But the loved ones are the ones he runs from. How do you help somebody that doesn’t want to be helped?"