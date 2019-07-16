Baylor Bears
Coach (seasons): Matt Rhule (third season)
2018 record: 7-6, 4-5 Big 12
Big 12 season prediction: Sixth
Quotable
"I’m proud of what the guys are doing in the community and in the classroom and very hopeful that will carry over this season as we take a step from a seven-win team to a team that has a chance to be in contention for the Big 12 Championship game in December." — Baylor coach Matt Rhule
Rhule as proud of team's off the field success
Rhule has a lot to be proud of in how his team performed last year, but what he showed most pride in was the academic success his players achieved.
Rhule made it known during his press conference that four of the five players he brought to Arlington, Texas, were already college graduates. Clay Johnston is a college graduate and JaMycal Hasty finished his degree in three years. Sam Tecklenburg is a current graduate student and Denzel Mims is finishing his degree now.
“As you hear me talk I think one thing that you take away from it is I’m proud of what our team has done in the off-season,” Rhule said. “Record-setting GPAs, 839 hours of community engagement, four guys just finished a mission trip in South Africa, and we are doing that while our guys are taking over 33 different majors.”
Can Rhule take another big step this season?
Rhule took over a program that needed a lot of work in his first year as head coach. He finished with a 1-11 record in 2017 having only beaten Kansas.
He improved by six games with a 7-6 record last season, including a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl. The Bears finished sixth in the Big 12 and tied TCU for the fifth-best conference record at 4-5.
This year’s preseason poll has Baylor repeating a sixth-place finish in the conference after ranking them as the second-worst team heading into last season.
Rhule is just the second Baylor coach in the past 50 years to take Baylor to a bowl game in his second year on the job, but he said the team needs to become more consistent if it wants to continue trending upward.
“We were reactionary (last season),” Rhule said during his Big 12 Media Day press conference. “Great teams are consistent every single time and great coaches talk about it. And that’s what’s hard to do, is to get our guys consistent day-in and day-out. But I think they know that’s where they have to get to.”
Jones earns top engineering student award
Rhule spoke about how he believes discipline, competitiveness and excellence aren’t a sometimes thing. He expects his players to have the same mentality in their everyday lives as they do on the football field.
Wide receiver Marques Jones embodies that expectation. Earning this year’s top engineering student award among all Baylor students shows just how dedicated he is to his academics, and Rhule believes Jones can also reach great heights athletically.
“Marques is a guy that should go play pro football,” Rhule said. “He’s 6-1, he’s got great hands. He is as reliable of a person that I have ever been around.”
2019 Schedule
Aug. 31: Stephen F. Austin (ESPN+);6 p.m.
Sept. 7: UTSA (FOX);3 p.m.
Sept. 21: at Rice (CBS Sports);3 p.m.
Sept. 28: Iowa State;TBA
Oct. 5: at Kansas State;TBA
Oct. 12: Texas Tech;TBA
Oct. 19: at Oklahoma State;TBA
Oct. 31: West Virginia (ESPN);7 p.m.
Nov. 9: at TCU;TBA
Nov. 16: Oklahoma;TBA
Nov. 23: Texas;TBA
Nov. 30: at Kansas;TBA