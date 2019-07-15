Kansas Jawhawks
Coach: Les Miles (first season)
2018 record: 3-9, 1-8 Big 12
Big 12 season prediction: 10th
Kansas coach Les Miles used his opening statement at Monday’s Big 12 Media Days to address the most pressing issue surrounding the Jayhawks this offseason: the domestic violence charge and investigation into star running back Pooka Williams.
Miles said the sophomore rusher has “taken responsibility” and been “remorseful” since a December incident in which Williams was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery after he allegedly grabbed a woman by the throat and punched her in the stomach.
Williams was immediately suspended from all team activities and remained under suspension until July 6, when the program announced he had been reinstated and would serve a one-game suspension to open the 2019 season.
On Monday, Miles owned the disciplinary action the school and program has taken.
“Action was taken,” Miles said. “He was suspended from this team. It was a seven and a half month process and an investigation from the legal community and the school. The team saw it. He felt it. He was severed from the team. He learned his lesson.”
“No violence against a woman is okay,” he continued. “I did not make this decision, but I stand by it and see it as a right one.”
Williams racked up 1,125 yards as a freshman last fall, third-best in the Big 12, and ran for seven touchdowns to earn Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors. In 2019, the running back from New Orleans figures to be a factor for Kansas while sharing carries with senior Khalil Herbert and junior Dom Williams.
Williams will be suspended for the Jayhawks’ season opener against Indiana State.
“He’s learned from this experience as has our team,” Miles said. “We’re thankful to have him back.”
Miles glad to be back in a head coaching
Les Miles will make his return to the sidelines with the Jayhawks this fall after a three-year hiatus following his 2016 in-season exit from LSU.
The high-energy, high-profile coach has brought a new sense of swagger with him to Lawrence as he seeks to put what has been a fledgling Kansas football program back on the map.
Following an offseason of heavy talk about the talent already on campus and success on the recruiting trail, and even an on-stage performance with rapper Rick Ross following the Jayhawks’ spring football game, Miles is ready to get going and, despite Kansas’ recent history on the field, ready to win.
“The reason that I am in coaching is to have the opportunity to take these young men, like the ones that we brought today and to prepare them, take them to play games and play for championships,” he said. “That is still very much what I want to do.”
In arriving at Kansas, Miles takes over a program that’s done little in the name of winning in recent years. The Jayhawks’ won only three games in 2018 and sported a 1-8 record in the conference in the team’s final year under coach David Beaty.
Since taking over the program, Miles said Monday he has worked to build a new culture around his team and expressed confidence about the product they’re going to put on the field this fall. When asked about how this Jayhawks team compared to the OSU program he took over in 2001, Miles said he believes Kansas has a better talent base than the Cowboys did at the time, and that his team is more skilled than its past record would indicate.
On how quickly he could turn the program around, Miles danced around the question but pointed to Kansas’ 2007 team, which earned an Orange Bowl victory and finished that season ranked No. 7 in the country, and the greater football culture at the university as to why he believes he will have success there.
“Having seen [the 2007 team], and having played [at Kansas] with Oklahoma State, that’s always led me to believe that that school could have an elite football team.”
No new clarity at the quarterback position
Kansas fans who hoped to gain greater insight into the Jayhawks’ quarterback competition would have been left disappointed by Miles’ podium appearance Monday.
The first-year head coach offered little new information on Kansas’ quarterback situation, only saying junior Carter Stanley and transfer quarterback Thomas MacVittie would enter camp as the favorites to claim the starting role.
Stanley appeared in four games for the Jayhawks in 2018, completing 34 of his 47 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns. MacVittie, who stands at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, joins Kansas after two seasons at Pittsburgh.
2019 Schedule
Aug. 31: Indiana State (Fox Sports); 11 a.m.
Sept. 7: Coastal Carolina (ESPN+); 6 p.m.
Sept. 13: At Boston College (ACC Network); 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 21: West Virginia; TBA
Sept. 28: At TCU; TBA
Oct. 5: Oklahoma; TBA
Oct. 19: At Texas; TBA
Oct. 26: Texas Tech; TBA
Nov. 2: Kansas State; TBA
Nov. 16: At Oklahoma State; TBA
Nov. 23: At Iowa State; TBA
Nov. 30: Baylor; TBA