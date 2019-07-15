ARLINGTON, Texas — While approaching the dais Monday morning, Kansas coach Les Miles was greeted with a “Welcome to the Big 12” comment from the media day moderator.
His gray hairs have been dyed brown, and he now has a sizable championship ring on his right hand, but Miles is back in the Big 12 fold after 15 years away. He last coached college football at LSU, where he was fired four games into the 2016 season.
“The last few years on Saturday afternoons, my eldest daughter who is here, we would run from bedroom to bedroom and living room to den to see different games that were played and talking about decisions that were made,” Miles said. “It put me in a constant touch with the game I truly love.”
At age 65, Miles takes over a Jayhawk team that has finished last in the league for four consecutive seasons. He was more subdued than usual Monday, awkwardly reading scribblings in his notepad to address running back Pooka Williams’ one-game suspension and answering plenty of questions about the challenges of rebuilding a winning program.
“It’s all about culture,” Miles said. “It’s all about team. It’s all about wanting to be a dominant player rather than a player. I think these guys are hungry. I think they’ve had a great summer. I think they’re ready to put a quality team on the field, and I think there will be some similarities (to) that Oklahoma State experience.”
In Stillwater, Miles strung together three winning seasons that included a pair of big-time Bedlam victories, and he also set the stage for the Cowboys’ success under current coach Mike Gundy. At LSU, Miles won at least eight games in each of his 11 completed seasons and led the Tigers to the national title in 2007.
That same year, KU delivered the best season in program history, going 12-1 under Mark Mangino and defeating Virginia Tech in the Orange Bowl.
“I watched that Kansas team as a potential (opponent) if we could have possibly got them in the playoff mix,” Miles said. “Having seen that and had that experience and then playing there at Oklahoma State always led me to believe that that football team or that school could have a great football team.”
The 2019 version of Miles seems unlike the eccentric, grass-eating Mad Hatter known for memorable sound bites during his OSU and LSU days.
“He’s different from what I expected,” Jayhawk offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji said. “I thought he was going to be kind of a big personality, but he’s really a cool guy … and he’s brought in a great staff. These people care about us and I think they’re going to put us in the best position to win football games.”
Miles said he never doubted he would return to coaching after being dismissed at LSU but was awaiting an ideal opportunity, like what presented itself when longtime friend Jeff Long became athletic director at KU.
“The reason that I am in coaching is to have the opportunity to take these young men, like the ones that we brought today, and prepare them, take them to the field and play games and play for championships,” Miles said. “That is still very much what I want to do.”