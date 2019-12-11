Before Arkansas hired Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman this week, only the most connected of Razorbacks figures would have known that Pittman had any chance to become the head coach of one of the more currently dysfunctional programs in the country.
Clay Henry is connected at a high level, so he knew that Pittman was on the radar of Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek.
Since 1992, Henry has been the publisher and executive editor of Hawgs Illustrated. For 14 years before that, he was a Tulsa World sports writer. He is the son of the late Orville Henry, who for decades, as an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnist, was the No. 1 authority on Razorbacks football, Razorbacks basketball and Razorbacks politics.
The Pittman hire surprised me because of his age (58) and his background (he coached offensive linemen for 10 FBS programs).
Most of these FBS head-coaching jobs are given to established head coaches, to hot-shot offensive coordinators or elite defensive coordinators, and the preferred age range on Power Five positions seems to be 38-48.
On the subject of age: It shouldn’t even be a subject. It doesn’t matter whether a candidate is 28 or 78, if that person is the best candidate.
Apparently, as coaches like Auburn’s Gus Malzahn and Memphis’ Mike Norvell weren’t available for such a daunting rebuild, Pittman was the best person for the Arkansas challenge following the firing of Chad Morris after two seasons.
“The pool had shrunk,” Henry reported. “This was the smallest pool of sitting head coaches that there’s ever been for (an Arkansas job opening).”
Pittman is an Oklahoma native who attended Grove High School. In 1997-98, he was a John Blake assistant at Oklahoma. In 2013-15, Pittman was a Bret Bielema assistant at Arkansas.
Because I’m so focused on stories emanating from the Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and University of Tulsa programs, and also because I know so little about Pittman, I’m really not qualified to have a good hire/bad hire opinion on the Arkansas-Pittman marriage. That’s why I called Clay Henry.
“I know Sam Pittman is a good coach. I have no doubt about that,” Henry said. “I think he’s what Arkansas needs. Whether he’ll be a good head coach, I don’t know.
“We’ll see how it goes in recruiting, and that’s a strength for (Pittman) -- building relationships in recruiting. A head coach gets one in-home visit. You’ve got to create a magical bond. You’ve got make it impossible for a recruit to say no.”
Morris’ Arkansas experience was stunning. He had been an effective offensive coordinator at TU and Clemson. He did enough as the SMU head coach to get Arkansas’ attention, but his two-year body of work in Fayetteville included a 4-18 overall record, an 0-14 SEC record and losses to North Texas, Colorado State and San Jose State.
One day before Morris was dismissed, the Razorbacks were dealt a 45-19 home embarrassment by Western Kentucky.
In conference losses to Auburn, Alabama, Mississippi State and LSU, the Razorbacks were outscored by 148 points. At 76,000-seat Razorback Stadium, this season’s official attendance average was 50,931. It was reported on Twitter, though, that actual attendance for some home games might have been less than 30,000. Morris wasn’t fired simply for losing games, but also because the fan base lost hope.
All football programs aspire to be mentioned in headlines, but no one wants headlines like these from October.
From 247 Sports: “Arkansas has brutal fake punt fail against Auburn.”
From CBS Sports: “... worst fake punt of all time leads to easy interception.”
From Golf Digest: “If you need a good laugh, watch this embarrassing fake punt attempt by Arkansas.”
That particular play might have been the worst I’ve ever seen on a major-college football field.
Pittman was a defensive end at Pittsburg State in Kansas. His first actual coaching job: in 1986, he was the offensive coordinator at Beggs High School.
While you so rarely see offensive line coaches get promoted to head-coaching gigs, Henry loves Pittman’s expertise up front.
“Arkansas’ offensive line has been in shambles,” Henry said. “I’m an offensive line guy, so I like the hire. I didn’t understand offensive line play until I got to the Tulsa World, and I would sit with (then OU offensive line coach) Merv Johnson and he would put things on the board for me to watch.
“If you want to follow the ball, you can watch the replay on TV. As the play is happening, if you want to see why it does or doesn’t work, watch the (interior of) the offensive line.”
The worst adjective you can use in describing a football athlete or team: “soft.” Henry says the 2018 and 2019 Razorbacks were soft.
During his introductory news conference, Pittman stressed the importance of toughness: “I’m not a big slogan guy. We’re going to work hard. We’re going to be blue collar. We’re going to be tough.”
During the ’90s, Arkansas fans would recover from football disappointment by watching Razorbacks basketball teams make deep postseason runs. The Hogs drove to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet Sixteen in 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995 and 1996. There were Final Four appearances in 1990, 1994 and 1995. There was a national title in 1994.
More recently, there has been the dreadful combination of bad football and average basketball. The basketball Hogs haven’t advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in 23 years.
As recently as Thanksgiving week in 2011, Arkansas -- coached then by Bobby Petrino -- was ranked No. 3 in the country. Because of a personal, infamous misstep involving a female staff member and a motorcycle, Petrino was fired in 2012.
In eight seasons since Petrino’s demise, Arkansas has had three head coaches and records of 37-62 overall and 13-51 in the SEC.
Pittman now gets a shot at restoring the Razorbacks program. His inheritance includes players who were on the field for a 26-point home loss to Western Kentucky.