For any coach, Hall of Fame acclaim happens because of the combination of success, longevity and flexibility.
This might give you a feel for the longevity aspect of Eddie Sutton’s career: At Creighton, the 1969-70 season was his first as a Division I head coach. With a season-ending home loss to an outstanding Houston team, those Bluejays were 15-10.
Three months later, in Omaha, Nebraska, Scott Sutton was born.
When Eddie Sutton coached in his final major-college game — in 2008 with the University of San Francisco Dons — Scott Sutton was the ninth-year head man at Oral Roberts University.
“Over time, (Eddie Sutton) was able to adjust to the differences in basketball and to the differences in (athletes) as people,” Scott Sutton said on Saturday, after it became official that Eddie Sutton is included in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.
“Society changed a lot during my dad’s career,” said Scott Sutton, now an Oklahoma State assistant. “The way you would coach a kid in the ’70s — you probably couldn’t coach them quite as hard in the ’90s or 2000s. You could still coach them hard, but not the same way as you did 20 or 30 years earlier.
“If you were going to have your players respect you and play hard for you, you had to make adjustments in your approach. My dad was able to do that.”
On his seventh shot as a finalist, the 84-year-old Eddie Sutton was voted into the Naismith Hall of Fame along with former NBA superstars Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, along with former NBA coach Rudy Tomjanovich, Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, former Tennessee and WNBA star Tamika Catchings, and five-time Division II coach of the year Barbara Stevens of Bentley University.
Scott Sutton reports that his family already has been approached by OSU and Arkansas boosters with offers of helping transport Sutton to Springfield, Massachusetts, for the Aug. 29 induction ceremony.
Because of the coronavirus situation, nothing in the sports world is a certainty. If the induction weekend happens as scheduled, Scott Sutton says, Eddie Sutton “absolutely” will be there.
On Friday, after it was reported by the Tulsa World that Eddie Sutton finally would win membership in the most prestigious of all basketball halls of fame, Scott Sutton and his brothers — Steve Sutton and Texas Tech assistant Sean Sutton — were “overwhelmed” by congratulatory calls and messages.
While coaching at Creighton (1969-74), Arkansas (1974-85), Kentucky (1985-89), Oklahoma State (1990-2006) and San Francisco (2007-08), Eddie Sutton totaled 806 wins. In 1978 and 1986 he was the Associated Press’ national coach of the year. He was voted the conference coach of the year in the Southwest Conference, the Southeastern Conference, the Big Eight and the Big 12.
During Sutton’s career, there were sweeping changes in the way basketball was played. However, for the most part, he was the same man in 2004 that he was in 1978: a consistent winner who stressed defense above all else.
Offensively, his teams ranged from amazing to fairly average, but there never was a Sutton squad that was soft defensively.
The 1986-87 season was the first during which the 3-point shot and the shot clock were universal in major-college basketball.
Before the 3-point shot and shot clock, Sutton in 17 seasons recorded 374 victories with 11 NCAA Tournament appearances. In 1969-86, his winning percentage was .743.
After the 3-point shot and shot clock became part of the game, Sutton in 20 seasons recorded 432 victories with 15 NCAA Tournament appearances. In 1986-2008, his winning percentage was .684.
Combining currently active coaches and former coaches, Sutton is one of only nine major-college coaches with at least 800 wins.
There is an additional longevity stat that places Sutton within the ranks of college basketball royalty. He made his first Final Four appearance with Arkansas in 1978 and his most recent Final Four appearance in 2004 with Oklahoma State. Those seasons were separated by 26 years.
For only a handful of coaches did a comparable amount of time pass between their first and most recent Final Four experiences. For North Carolina’s Dean Smith, 30 years (1967 and 1997). For Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim, 29 years (1987 and 2016). For Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, 29 years (1986 and 2015).
For Roy Williams, 26 years (1991 with Kansas and 2017 with North Carolina). For Kentucky’s Adolph Rupp, 24 years (1942 and 1966).
The most important figure in Sutton’s basketball life was Henry Iba, his Oklahoma State coach in 1955-58. Iba got the OSU job in 1934.
In the opinions of some, Friday’s long-overdue call from the Hall might be considered a validation of Sutton’s career. In the big picture of college basketball history, though, he already was positioned at a very high level.