Fifteen years ago this week, Les Miles coached an Oklahoma State football team for the final time at Boone Pickens Stadium.
In a statistically typical performance, those Cowboys rushed for 305 yards and mashed Baylor 49-21.
At the time, OSU was 7-3 and ranked 25th in the AP poll. Miles had a new contract that extended through the 2010 season. OSU fans presumed that he would be their head coach for years to come.
Only a few weeks later, though, after OSU was mauled by Ohio State in the Alamo Bowl, he was the new LSU head man.
Miles’ departure was a little messy, and it’s the only reason why he’s not a more beloved figure in Oklahoma State history.
A couple of days before the Alamo Bowl, while on a sidewalk in downtown San Antonio, he was asked about reports that he had met with LSU officials.
“I'm not looking around,” he told media members.
Within about 48 hours of the Cowboys’ 33-7 loss to Ohio State, Miles telephoned the Tulsa World and confirmed he was headed to LSU. I’ll never forget that call. Within a few hours, it became apparent that Oklahoma State would promote Mike Gundy to head coach.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, as Kansas visits OSU, the Miles-Gundy reunion should be the most prominent sidebar. They were OSU co-workers in 1995 (when Miles coordinated the OSU offense and Gundy coached the quarterbacks) and again in 2001-04 (when Gundy was Miles’ offensive coordinator).
When Miles left Oklahoma State, says his daughter Smacker Miles, “there were relationships that were strained. They’re no longer strained.”
“We speak so highly of Oklahoma State and we’re so thankful for what it did in our lives,” she added. “It was an amazing building block in (Miles’) career. People think that LSU was all there was for us. Some of my first memories of excitement and football and my dad, and running on the field with the team, were at Oklahoma State.”
In part because Miles’ Cowboy teams recorded Bedlam victories in 2001 and 2002, T. Boone Pickens’ interest in the OSU program began to intensify. After Miles moved to Louisiana, there was the $165 million Pickens donation and a comprehensive stadium renovation.
Miles drove OSU to three consecutive bowl appearances. As Gundy now has facilities that his predecessors could only dream of, OSU this season has qualified for a 14th consecutive bowl appearance.
Meanwhile, while Miles’ first Kansas team is 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the Big 12, the 2019 Jayhawks are far more competitive than any of several previous Kansas squads. Miles and LSU won the 2007 national title, but he was fired in September 2016 after a 2-2 start that season.
His first year in Kansas has been chronicled in a “Miles to Go” series on ESPN+.
If Kansas were to defeat OSU this weekend, the shock value wouldn’t compare to the shock of Nov. 24, 2001, when Miles’ 3-7 Cowboys conquered the defending national champion Sooners.
“I recognize the great rivalry – the Bedlam rivalry – and I enjoyed those (2001 and 2002) games probably as much as any games that I coached in,” Miles said on Monday.
“It was a wonderful time for the Miles family and for us to be there. Very significant victories. It was great.”
It is impossible to overstate the importance of the 2001 and 2002 Bedlam wins not just for Oklahoma State football, but for Oklahoma State University as a whole.
The 66-year-old Miles and his wife Kathy are the parents of four kids. Smacker Miles wound up becoming a swimmer at the University of Texas. Today, she does broadcast work as a Jayhawk Insider reporter for the University of Kansas athletic department.
During the 2001 Bedlam upset, Smacker watched from a suite at OU’s Memorial Stadium.
“The wins over OU still mean as much to (Miles) as anything,” Smacker said in July. “If you don’t have some signature wins as a head coach, early in your career, you don’t get to the next place.
“The signature win (was in 2002) – when OU knew you could do it, and you still did it. We talk about those games in our family a lot.”
For an OSU program that during the ’90s was damaged by NCAA sanctions, Miles was the perfect Cowboy coach during his four-year run in Stillwater.
Today, “The Walk” is a pregame staple at OSU. As thousands of fans line the street, Cowboy players and coaches march from the campus hotel to the stadium. “The Walk” was a Miles creation. He also was a proponent of developing a better tailgate culture. Today, OSU people tailgate impressively.
Before the 2002 season, the Cowboys had been bowl participants only once in a span of 13 years. Miles’ OSU body of work included the two Bedlam victories and three bowl games.
If you bundle everything that Les Miles did and was for OSU football, then you’ll agree that he seems to be the most undervalued figure in program history.