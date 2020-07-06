TEXARKANA, Texas -- Jenks graduate and Oklahoma State right-hander Bryce Osmond has started his summer with two dominant outings for the Tulsa Drillers.
Osmond struck out six in three hitless and shutout innings to save the Drillers' 9-2 victory over the Texarkana Twins in a Texas Collegiate League game Sunday night at George Dobson Field.
Osmond allowed only one baserunner on a walk. In both outings, Osmond has pitched three shutout innings without allowing a hit and with six strikeouts.
Drillers starting pitcher John Beller (1-0) struck out six over three perfect innings to pick up the win. Cade Winquest followed Beller with six strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings and Zach Maxwell fanned one in two-thirds of an inning to give Drillers pitchers 19 strikeouts for the second time in six games this season.
Tulsa (4-2) scored six in the second inning. Jamal O'Guinn led off with a homer and capped the outburst with a RBI double. Alec Sanchez contributed a two-run double. The only runs for the Twins (1-5) came on Charlie Welch's two-run homer off Winquest in the fourth.
The Drillers, after winning two of three games against the Twins, are off Monday before hosting the Amarillo Sod Squad in a three-game series that starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday at ONEOK Field.
DRILLERS 9, TWINS 2
Tulsa 060 030 000 — 9 10 0
Texarkana 000 200 000 — 2 4 5
Beller, Winquest (4), Maxwell (6), Osmond (7) and Hewitt; Vanderhart, Hernandez (2), Bowman (6), Adkins (8) and Welch, Leonette (7). W: Beller (1-0). L: Vanderhart (0-1). Save: Osmond (1). HR -- Tulsa: O'Guinn (2); Texarkana: Welch (1). RBIs -- Tulsa: O'Guinn 2 (5), Sanchez 2 (3), Hewitt (2); Texarkana: Welch 2 (7). T: 2:45.