Fans arriving early to ONEOK Field on Tuesday night were greeted by the mid-1970s hit song “Welcome Back.”
Opening Night finally arrived for the Tulsa Drillers and Frisco RoughRiders — 82 days after they were originally scheduled to meet each other to launch the 2020 season.
However, with the Minor League Baseball season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of a Texas League matchup between Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers prospects, it was a Texas League Collegiate game featuring many players who will start their pro careers within the next couple years.
It was easy to visualize Jenks graduate and Oklahoma State right-hander Bryce Osmond pitching for a professional team during his overpowering performance as the Drillers’ starter.
Osmond, who was drafted by the Washington Nationals last year, struck out six in three innings with the only baserunner allowed coming on an error. That set the tone and he picked up the win as the Drillers defeated the RoughRiders 3-2 before 1,812 fans.
“Bryce Osmond has the chance to be really special — not just good, I mean special,” Drillers manager Tom Holliday said. “I’ve watched him for three years and the first time I saw him as a junior in high school I had to stop and catch my breath. I wasn’t sure whether he was Trea Turner at short or just exactly how good he can be on the mound like (Max) Scherzer, he kind of looked to me like Scherzer.
“To get your hands on him a little bit, tweak a couple of little things and watch him go out and totally dominate like that, that’s what summer baseball is all about. That makes it fun.”
It was also fun for Osmond.
“I was pretty excited my first time pitching at ONEOK,” Osmond said, and added about his reaction when he learned that he would be the opening night starter, “It took me a couple days to process it. I was like, ‘Wow, this is a big stage, hometown,’ but once I processed it I was excited and grateful for the opportunity and glad to be out here.”
Brandon Sproat, a right-hander from Florida, picked up a three-inning save and USC’s Ben Ramirez was the hitting star with a pair of RBI singles.
“I think if it had not been for the (shortened) five-round draft and the fact he got off to a great start and then tapered off right when the (USC) season got stopped, I don’t think Ben would be here,” Holliday said. “I think he’s a third or fourth-rounder who slipped. And to know him like I do, he’s a clutch guy and this is about making a statement to pro baseball about how good you are. He’s a good baseball player.”
After Osmond fanned two in a 1-2-3 first inning, the Drillers struck quickly against Frisco’s Jacob Meador. Cam Chick lined a leadoff double to left-center, advanced to third on Meador’s errant pickoff throw and scored on Ramirez’s single.
Frisco had prime scoring chances against Drillers lefty John Beller as they loaded the bases with one out in the fourth and no outs in the fifth, but came up empty.
The Drillers added two runs in the fifth off Joey Martin. Aidan Nagle singled with one out and moved to third on Jaden Brown’s double. Chick’s groundout drove in Nagle and Ramirez singled home Brown for a 3-0 lead.
Frisco scored in the sixth off Alejandro Torres as Avery George was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on Luke Haas’ single.
The RoughRiders cut their deficit to 3-2 with an unearned run off Brandon Sproat in the seventh. Isaiah Ortega-Jones reached on a leadoff throwing error by Chick and Bobby Goodloe walked. After a double play, Dan Pruitt singled home Ortega-Jones.
Although the players on the field aren’t pros yet, the atmosphere was similar to a typical Drillers game.
“It’s baseball and it’s fun,” Tulsa baseball historian Wayne McCombs said. “Everybody is energetic.”
DRILLERS 3, ROUGHRIDERS 2
Frisco 000 001 100 — 2 4 1
Tulsa 120 000 00x — 3 7 4
Meador, J.Martin (4), Carver (6) and Haas; Osmond, Beller (4), A.Torres (6), Sproat (7) and Hickey. W: Osmond (1-0). L: Meador (0-1). Sv: Sproat (1). RBIs: Frisco, Haas, Pruitt; Tulsa, Ramirez 2, Chick.
T: 2:35. A : 1,812.