TEXARKANA, Texas -- Cam Chick led off the game with a first-pitch homer that sparked the Tulsa Drillers to a 3-2 victory over the Texarkana Twins in a Texas Collegiate League series opener Friday night at George Dobson Field.
Chick, who plays for Nebraska, hit the Drillers' first homer in four games this season.
Oklahoma State's Kale Davis started and pitched two shutout innings to pick up the win for the Drillers (3-1). Florida International's Alejandro Torres struck out all six batters he faced over the seventh and eighth innings to set up Oral Roberts' Adam Scoggins, who recorded the save as he struck out the final two hitters.
Kentucky's Jaden Brown had a two-run single in the second as Tulsa jumped to a 3-0 lead.
The Drillers and Twins (0-4) will meet again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
DRILLERS 3, TWINS 2
Tulsa 120 000 000 — 3 4 0
Texarkana 001 000 001 — 2 7 0
Davis, Boyd (3), Maxwell (6), A.Torres (7), Scoggins (9) and H.Torres. Roberts, Salinas (7) and Leonette. W: Davis (1-0). L: Roberts (0-1). Save: Scoggins (1). HR -- Tulsa: Chick (1). RBIs: Tulsa: J.Brown 2, Chick. Texarkana: Trovinger, Hopkins. T: 2:47.