Jenks center fielder Bryson Diener had a walkoff infield hit in the ninth inning to lift the East over the West 8-7 Friday night in the High School Senior Series opener at ONEOK Field.
Diener drew three walks and reached base five times in six plate appearances.
Collinsville shortstop Isaac Webb was the hitting star, as he went 2-for-3 with four RBIs for the West. Webb, who initially signed with Oklahoma, is headed to Grayson (Texas) Community College for the 2021 season.
Webb, who tripled in the first inning, tied the game at 7 with a two-run, two-out single in the eighth. Jenks’ Jack Harding pitched 1 1/3 shutout innings to pick up the win.
Sapulpa right-hander Christopher Jones, who is headed to Rose State, was the West’s starter and pitching standout. Jones struck out five of the six batters he faced and picked off the only runner he allowed. Bixby’s Connor Davis struck out the last three batters he faced after allowing a leadoff walk in his lone inning on the mound for the West.
East relievers Keiton Roberson of Pryor and Marc Turner of Edison combined for only one run and one hit allowed over five innings. Pryor lefty Anthony Wilson was the East’s starter and retired six of seven batters over the first two innings before being charged with three unearned runs in the third.
Glenpool catcher Tyler Kragel had two infield hits and two RBIs for the East.
The series will conclude with a North against South matchup at 7 p.m. Saturday, followed by fireworks. Broken Arrow has 11 of the 17 players on the South roster.
EAST 8, WEST 7
West;003;000;130;--;7;5;3
East;003;310;001;--8;5;3
Christopher Jones, Sager Dodson (3), Grant Strecker (4), Connor Davis (6), Coleson Coffey (7), Jaxon Henderson (8) and Eli Collum; Anthony Wilson, Keiton Roberson (3), Marc Turner (5), Braedon Graham (8), Jack Harding (8) and Trevor Janzen, Tyler Kragel (4). W: Harding. L: J.Henderson. T: 3:05.