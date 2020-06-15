A complete 2020 schedule for the Tulsa Drillers was released Monday.
The Drillers will host the FriscoRoughRiders in a Texas Collegiate League season opener June 30 at ONEOK Field.
Tulsa's opponents for its 30-game regular season will include all four North Division rivals -- Frisco, Amarillo Sod Dogs, Amarillo Sod Squad and Texarkana Twins; plus the South Division's Victoria Generals. The Drillers will play each team six times -- three at home and three on the road.
Tulsa's longest homestand will be six games from July 14-19. There will be five fireworks displays -- July 2, July 17-18 and July 24-25. Special promotions include Star Wars Night on July 19 and a Team Poster Giveway on July 26. All Drillers home games are set at 7 p.m.
No games in the TCL are played on Mondays. Two teams from each division of the 10-team league will qualify for the playoffs. There will be a best-of-three divisional series in the opening round on Aug. 4-6 with the winners meeting for the Gerald Haddock Trophy in the title game Aug. 8 at the team with the best record.
The Drillers are operating a team in the TCL this season instead of the Texas League because of Minor League Baseball's shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TULSA DRILLERS 2020 SCHEDULE
(Home games capitalized)
JUNE
30: FRISCO
JULY
1-2: FRISCO; 3-5: at Texarkana; 7-9: AMARILLO SOD SQUAD; 10-12: at Victoria; 14-16: AMARILLO SOD DOGS; 17-19: TEXARKANA; 21-23: at Frisco; 24-26: VICTORIA; 28-30: at Amarillo Sod Dogs; 31: at Amarillo Sod Squad.
AUGUST
1-2: at Amarillo Sod Squad.