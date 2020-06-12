When the Tulsa Drillers open their 2020 season in the Texas Collegiate League on June 30 at ONEOK Field, they will have special uniforms.
Instead of the traditional blue that the Drillers usually wear in the Texas League as the Los Angeles' Dodgers' Double-A affiliate, the jerseys that will be worn for all home games and for most road games this season, will have a unique design that features “battle” red with “Tvlse” in script across the front.
This summer, the Drillers will operate a team in the TCL instead of the Texas League due to Minor League Baseball's shutdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation will be a presenting sponsor of the 2020 season for the Drillers and the uniforms highlight the partnership, according to a media release.
“Tvlse” is the Muscogee spelling of Tulsey Town, which Tulsa was called in its early days. When the Muscogee founded the area, they originally referred to it as Tallahassee, which became shortened to Talasi and eventually Tvlse.
Trim on the jerseys feature a light blue color around a white band. while the white inside the red represents a peaceful battle between the opposing teams. The blue represents water and the sky.
On the left side of the jerseys, both front and back, will be a vertical Mississippian Motif that comes from the ancestral Muscogee, or Mississippians. The spiral design represents the constant flow of eternal energy connecting the past and present.
“We are appreciative of our partnership with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation,” Drillers executive vice president Jason George said. “It is a long-standing relationship that we are excited to continue with these very special and beautiful jerseys and caps. Thanks to the tribe’s support, we are able to present high-quality, live baseball in Tulsa this summer, while also giving these talented young players an opportunity to develop their skills in pursuit of a professional baseball career.”
Player caps will also feature the “battle” red color on both the crown and the bill. On the front will be the cursive Tvlse T in the color white, with a thin red highlight line inside and a light blue outline.
“The Muscogee (Creek) Nation is proud to partner with the Tulsa Drillers organization in its innovative plan to provide exciting baseball action this summer at ONEOK Field,” Principal Chief David Hill said. “For the past two years, the Drillers have honored our Nation with their efforts and coordination on the special-edition Tvlse uniforms. These efforts pay homage and bring awareness to Tulsa’s tribal town roots, and assure us that these are the types of relationships that we want to continue to build.”