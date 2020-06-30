Wednesday
7 p.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at ONEOK Field
Probable pitchers: Frisco, TBA; Tulsa, LHP Hunter Barco (2020: 2-0, 1.40 ERA for Florida)
Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws (formerly Bark In the Park) — All dogs will be admitted free through the First Base and Oil Derrick entrances with proof of proper vaccination and shot records. Dogs will be permitted on the grass berms in both left and right fields and in the Budweiser Terrace. Fans, ages 21 and over, can purchase White Claws for only $3 per serving.
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
On deck: 7 p.m. Thursday vs. Frisco (Fireworks)
Driller bits
In memoriam: Before Tuesday’s game, the Drillers observed a moment of silence for Sgt. Craig Johnson, a 15-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department, who died from gunshot wounds he suffered in the line of duty early Monday.
Roster move: The Drillers added University of Florida left-hander Hunter Barco, who will pitch Wednesday. Barco, who is from Jacksonville, was drafted by the New York Mets in the 24th round last year. In 19⅓ innings this season, he allowed 11 hits, walked six and struck out 26. His velocity reaches 94 mph and he has the potential to be a high first-round pick in 2022.
On the mound: Look for Drillers pitchers to be on a three-inning or 50-pitch limit in the opening week. Also scheduled to pitch Wednesday for Tulsa are right-handers Cade Winquest and Colby Gomes. In 2019, Winquest was 5-1 for Texas-Arlington and Gomes tied for 11th in the NCAA with 13 saves for Nebraska. Vian graduate Javier Ramos, who will pitch next year for Oklahoma, is scheduled to make his Drillers debut Thursday.