Tuesday
Up next: 7 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Squad at ONEOK Field
Probable pitchers: Sod Squad, TBA; Drillers, LHP Hunter Barco (0-0, 3.00 ERA)
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
Promotions: $2 Tuesday -- General admission lawn tickets are $2 each while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also buy hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks for $2 each. Mazzio’s Go Pizzas will be $2 off. Busch Light will also be $2 per serving, but only from 6-8 p.m.
On deck: 7 p.m. Wednesday vs. Amarillo Sod Squad (Paws and $3 White Claws)
Driller bits
Weekend report: The Drillers return home after a 2-1 weekend at Texarkana. Jamal O'Guinn homered twice in the series. In Sunday's 9-2 win, four Drillers pitchers combined for 19 strikeouts. John Beller started and was the winner with six strikeouts in three shutout innings. Bryce Osmond got the three-inning save as he struck out six and didn't allow a hit. Tulsa lost 15-12 on Saturday after leading 12-5 going into the bottom of the seventh.
Hitting leaders: Jaden Brown leads the Drillers with a .400 batting average, followed by Cam Chick (.313), Alec Sanchez (.300) and O'Guinn (.278), who has a team-high five RBIs.
Scouting report: The Sod Squad has not played since Thursday after having its three-game weekend series canceled at Frisco. Brett Wellman is the Sod Squad's manager. His father, Phillip, managed the Amarillo Sod Poodles to the Texas League title over Tulsa last season. Former University of Oklahoma teammates Blake Rogers and Tyler Coolbaugh are the Sod Squad's coaches. Rogers pitched for the Sod Poodles last season. Coolbaugh's father, Scott, was the third baseman on the Drillers' 1988 pennant winner and is now a Chicago White Sox coach. Tyler's uncle, Mike, was a Drillers coach who died after being struck by a foul ball in 2007.
Attendance leaders (3 dates each): 1, Amarillo Sod Dogs 6,833; 2, Tulsa 5,425; 3, Amarillo Sod Squad 5,175.
Standings
Texas Collegiate League
North
W;L;Pct.;GB
Tulsa;4;2;.667;—
Amarillo SD;4;2;.667;—
Amarillo SS;2;1 .667;½
Frisco;1;2;.333;1½
Texarkana;1;5;.167;3
South
W;L;Pct.;GB
Brazos Valley;4;2;.667;—
San Antonio;4;2;.667;—
Round Rock;3;3;.500;1
Victoria;3;3;.500;1
Acadiana;1;5;.167;3
Sunday
Tulsa 9, Texarkana 2
Brazos Valley 11, Victoria 4
Amarillo Sod Dogs 10, Round Rock 3
San Antonio 6, Acadiana 3
Amarillo Sod Squad at Frisco, canceled
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Amarillo Sod Squad at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Brazos Valley at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Acadiana, 7:05 p.m.
Texarkana at Amarillo Sod Dogs, 7:05 p.m.
Victoria at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World