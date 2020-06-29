Tuesday
When: 7 p.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at ONEOK Field
Probable pitchers: Frisco, TBA; Tulsa, RHP Bryce Osmond (2020: 1-1, 5.06 ERA for Oklahoma State)
Tickets: $17, $12, $10, $8, $6
Radio: None
On deck: 7 p.m. Wednesday vs. Frisco (Paws and $3 White Claws)
Driller bits
About the TCL: With the Texas League shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Drillers are operating a team for the first time in the Texas Collegiate League, which started in 2004. There are 10 teams in the TCL with the top two in each division qualifying for the playoffs. Six of the 10 teams are operated by minor league franchises. Tulsa is in the North Division with Frisco, the Amarillo Sod Dogs, the Amarillo Sod Squad and Texarkana Twins. The TCL is a wooden bat league that features top college players with eligibility remaining the opportunity to develop and showcase their skills in a minor league atmosphere. The Brazos Valley Bombers, located in Bryan, Texas, are the defending champions.
Seating policy: Season-ticket holders will be allowed to enter the ballpark at 5:45 p.m. and others at 6:15 p.m. Attendance will be limited to 2,500-3,000 fans — approximately 33% of ONEOK Field’s normal capacity. To provide for safe social distancing in the seating bowl, tickets will not be assigned seats. Sections 101–119 will be divided into two sections and fans will be seated by ushers so to encourage safe spacing. Fans will be seated in every other row.
New uniforms: The Drillers will debut their red Tulsa Drillers jerseys and caps with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation spelling of Tulsa, “Tvlse” on the fronts.
Scouting report: Frisco’s manager is Jorge Hernandez, who is in his 14th season in the Miami Marlins organization.