Up next: 7 p.m., Tulsa vs. Frisco RoughRiders at ONEOK Field
Probable pitchers: Frisco, TBA; Tulsa, LHP Garrett Crowley (2020: 1-0, 6.35 ERA for Fordham)
Promotions: Fireworks after the game.
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
On deck: 7 p.m. July 7 vs. Amarillo Sod Squad ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
On the mound: After starter Garrett Crowley on Thursday, Tulsa’s pitching lineup includes right-hander Javier Ramos (Oklahoma) of Vian and left-hander Shane Mejia (Nicholls State).
Trifectas: In Wednesday’s lineup, the Drillers had three players who live in Jacksonville, Florida — pitcher Hunter Barco, catcher Nathan Hickey and outfielder Alec Sanchez. The last three players in Tulsa’s batting order are from Oklahoma State — Cade Cabbiness, Hueston Morrill and Max Hewitt.
Local ties: Frisco left fielder Blake Robertson, who plays for Oklahoma State, is back at ONEOK Field this week after helping Edmond Santa Fe win the Class 6A state title game there last year. The RoughRiders’ roster also includes pitcher Chase “Taz” Lorg, a former Collinsville player who is with Bethany College.
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Amarillo SD 2 0 1.000 —
Amarillo SS 2 0 1.000 —
Tulsa 1 1 .500 1
Frisco 1 1 .500 1
Texarkana 0 2 .000 2
South
W L Pct. GB
Brazos Valley 2 0 1.000 —
Victoria 1 1 1.000 1
Acadiana 1 1 .000 1
Round Rock 0 2 .000 2
San Antonio 0 2 .000 2
Tuesday
Tulsa 3, Frisco 2
Amarillo Sod Dogs 12, Texarkana 2
Amarillo Sod Squad 9, San Antonio 6
Brazos Valley 9, Round Rock 4
Victoria 2, Acadiana 1
Wednesday
Frisco 7, Tulsa 2
Brazos Valley 6, Round Rock 3
Amarillo Sod Squad 1, San Antonio 0
Amarillo Sod Dogs 9, Texarkana 2
Acadiana 6, Victoria 4
Thursday
Frisco at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Round Rock at Brazos Valley, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Amarillo Sod Squad, 7:05 p.m.
Amarillo Sod Dogs at Texarkana, 7:05 p.m.
Victoria at Acadiana, 7:05 p.m.