Thursday

Up next: 7 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Squad at ONEOK Field

Probable pitchers: Amarillo Sod Squad, TBA; Tulsa, RHP Kale Davis (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)

Promotions: Thirsty Thursday -- Fans can purchase sodas, Miller Light and Coors Banquet beers for only $2 per serving.

On deck: 7 p.m. July 14 vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Power pitching: Three Drillers pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts Wednesday.

Trifecta: Oklahoma State outfielder and Bixby graduate Cade Cabbiness' three-hit game Tuesday was the first by a Drillers player this season.

Streak ends: Aidan Nagle's Drillers season-high hitting streak ended at five games Wednesday as he went 0-for-3 with a walk.

Slow start: The Drillers collected only six hits Wednesday as their team batting average dropped to .210.

Texas Collegiate League

North

W;L;Pct.;GB

Amarillo SD;6;2;.750;--

Tulsa;5;3;.625;1

Amarillo SS;3;2;600;1½

Texarkana;1;7;.125;4½

Frisco;1;7;.125;4½

South

W;L;Pct.;GB

Brazos Valley;4;2;.667-—

Round Rock;5;3;.625;—

San Antonio;4;3;.571;½

Victoria;3;5;.375;2

Acadiana;2;5;.286;2½

Tuesday

Amarillo Sod Squad 10, Tulsa 8 (12)

Brazos Valley at Frisco, canceled

San Antonio at Acadiana, canceled

Amarillo Sod Dogs 21, Texarkana 3

Round Rock 19, Victoria 3

Wednesday

Tulsa 4, Amarillo Sod Squad 3

Brazos Valley at Frisco, canceled

Acadiana 5, San Antonio 0

Amarillo Sod Dogs 7, Texarkana 3

Round Rock 4, Victoria 2

Thursday

Amarillo Sod Squad at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Brazos Valley at Frisco, canceled

San Antonio at Acadiana, 7:05 p.m.

Texarkana at Amarillo Sod Dogs, 7:05 p.m.

Victoria at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

