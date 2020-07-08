Thursday
Up next: 7 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Squad at ONEOK Field
Probable pitchers: Amarillo Sod Squad, TBA; Tulsa, RHP Kale Davis (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
Promotions: Thirsty Thursday -- Fans can purchase sodas, Miller Light and Coors Banquet beers for only $2 per serving.
On deck: 7 p.m. July 14 vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Power pitching: Three Drillers pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts Wednesday.
Trifecta: Oklahoma State outfielder and Bixby graduate Cade Cabbiness' three-hit game Tuesday was the first by a Drillers player this season.
Streak ends: Aidan Nagle's Drillers season-high hitting streak ended at five games Wednesday as he went 0-for-3 with a walk.
Slow start: The Drillers collected only six hits Wednesday as their team batting average dropped to .210.
Texas Collegiate League
North
W;L;Pct.;GB
Amarillo SD;6;2;.750;--
Tulsa;5;3;.625;1
Amarillo SS;3;2;600;1½
Texarkana;1;7;.125;4½
Frisco;1;7;.125;4½
South
W;L;Pct.;GB
Brazos Valley;4;2;.667-—
Round Rock;5;3;.625;—
San Antonio;4;3;.571;½
Victoria;3;5;.375;2
Acadiana;2;5;.286;2½
Tuesday
Amarillo Sod Squad 10, Tulsa 8 (12)
Brazos Valley at Frisco, canceled
San Antonio at Acadiana, canceled
Amarillo Sod Dogs 21, Texarkana 3
Round Rock 19, Victoria 3
Wednesday
Tulsa 4, Amarillo Sod Squad 3
Brazos Valley at Frisco, canceled
Acadiana 5, San Antonio 0
Amarillo Sod Dogs 7, Texarkana 3
Round Rock 4, Victoria 2
Thursday
Amarillo Sod Squad at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Brazos Valley at Frisco, canceled
San Antonio at Acadiana, 7:05 p.m.
Texarkana at Amarillo Sod Dogs, 7:05 p.m.
Victoria at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.