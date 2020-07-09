Up next: 7:05 p.m. Friday, Tulsa at Victoria Generals at Riverside Stadium, Victoria, Texas
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, LHP John Beller (1-0, 0.00 ERA); Victoria, TBA
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
Next home game: 7 p.m. July 14 vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Drillers 11, Sod Squad 2: Oklahoma State outfielder and Bixby graduate Cade Cabbiness’ grand slam capped a nine-run rally in the fifth inning as the Drillers defeated the Amarillo Sod Squad on Thursday night.
Cabbiness’ blast was the Drillers’ first home run in six games this season at ONEOK Field.
“It’s always good to do good in this place because it’s home,” Cabbiness said. “It’s fun.”
His last slam was against TCU in the 2019 Big 12 Tournament.
”We lost that game, though, so I’m glad we won this game,” Cabbiness said.
Cabbiness has seven RBIs in his past two games.
“Not bad at all,” Cabbiness said. “Trying to get back in the hang of things out here. All of us had taken a couple months off, it’s nice to get back out here, and we’re starting to get into a little bit of a rhythm.”
The Drillers entered the game batting only .211 and had only averaged 3.8 runs in their five previous home games.
”As TH (Drillers manager Tom Holliday) was telling us before the game, we hadn’t really clicked as a team on offense. This team is very good offensively, we all know it, and one of these days we’re all going to start clicking on the same cylinder and it’ll be fun to watch.”
In the fifth inning, Alec Sanchez lined a two-run single that gave the Drillers a 2-1 lead against reliever Jared Lyons. Jamal O’Guinn picked up his seventh RBI in the past five games as he drove in Sanchez with a single. Aidan Nagle was hit by a pitch and Ben Ramirez, who went 3-for-3, followed with an RBI single. Two walks later, the left-handed-hitting Cabbiness, who was the designated hitter, lined a Tyler Thompson fastball over the right-field wall. Thompson didn’t retire any of the five batters he faced.
Humberto Torres belted a pinch-hit homer in the eighth for Tulsa. Oral Roberts infielder Ryan Cash went 2-for-4, including a single that helped ignite the fifth-inning rally.
Oklahoma State right-hander Kale Davis was the Drillers’ starter and allowed one run and four hits over 4⅔ innings and 50 pitches. Davis retired the first 10 batters. Western Kentucky’s Riley Boyd (1-0) bailed Davis out of a fifth-inning jam as he stranded two inherited runners to begin his 2⅓-inning stint.
The Drillers won the last two in the three-game series and have gone 2-1 in each of their first three series this season.
Uniform change: For the first time in the series Thursday, the Sod Squad had the Texas League champion Amarillo Sod Poodles’ sky blue jerseys. In Wednesday’s game, both the Sod Squad and Drillers had red jerseys.
DRILLERS 11, SOD SQUAD 2
Amarillo SS 000 011 000 — 2 5 0
Tulsa 000 091 01x — 11 10 1
Harris, Lyons (4), Thompson (5), Jones (5), Badmaev (7), Smith (8) and Rozenblum; Davis, Boyd (5), Teel (8) and Hickey, Torres (9). W: Boyd (1-0). L: Lyons (0-1). HR: Tulsa: Cabbiness (1), Torres (1). RBIs: Amarillo SS: Hogwood (1); Tulsa: Cabbiness 4 (8), Ramirez 2 (6), Sanchez 2 (5), O’Guinn (7), Torres (1). T: 2:47. A: 1,318.
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Tulsa 6 3 .667 —
Amarillo SD 6 3 .667 —
Amarillo SS 3 3 500 1½
Texarkana 2 7 .222 4
Frisco 1 7 .125 4½
South
W L Pct. GB
Brazos Valley 4 2 .667 —
Round Rock 6 3 .667 —
San Antonio 4 4 .500 1½
Acadiana 3 5 .375 2½
Victoria 3 6 .333 3
Wednesday
Tulsa 4, Amarillo Sod Squad 3
Brazos Valley at Frisco, canceled
Acadiana 5, San Antonio 0
Amarillo Sod Dogs 7, Texarkana 3
Round Rock 4, Victoria 2
Thursday
Tulsa 11, Amarillo Sod Squad 2
Brazos Valley at Frisco, canceled
Acadiana 3, San Antonio 1
Texarkana 6, Amarillo Sod Dogs 5
Round Rock 12, Victoria 1
Friday
Tulsa at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Acadiana at Brazos Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo SD, 7:05 p.m.
Amarillo SS at Texarkana, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.