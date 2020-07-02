Friday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Texarkana Twins at George Dobson Field, Texarkana, Texas
Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Kale Davis (2020: 2-0, 5.28 ERA for Oklahoma State); Texarkana, TBA
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
Next home game: 7 p.m. July 7 vs. Amarillo Sod Squad ($2 Tuesday)
Driller bits
Fun atmosphere: The Drillers drew a Thursday attendance of 2,311 — the most in the opening three-game series. Drillers infielder Hueston Morrill said about the crowd, “It was awesome, they were really energetic. They seemed to love the little games they do (between-inning promotions). I do like them too, it’s fun.” And Morrill said about a successful marriage proposal shown on the video board, “Congratulations to the couple getting married, that was great, I had never seen that in person before.”
On the mound: In Friday’s series opener at Texarkana, the Drillers’ lineup of relievers will include Western Kentucky’s Riley Boyd and Florida International’s Alejandro Torres.
Strong arm: Oklahoma State’s Max Hewitt made his first start at catcher for the Drillers and threw out Frisco’s only basestealer, Lamar’s Avery George, in the seventh.
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Amarillo SD 3 0 1.000 —
Amarillo SS 2 1 .667 1
Tulsa 2 1 .667 1
Frisco 1 1 .500 1½
Texarkana 0 3 .000 3
South
W L Pct. GB
Brazos Valley 2 1 .667 —
Victoria 2 1 .667 —
Acadiana 1 2 .333 1
Round Rock 1 2 .333 1
San Antonio 1 2 .333 1
Wednesday
Frisco 7, Tulsa 2
Brazos Valley 6, Round Rock 3
Amarillo Sod Squad 1, San Antonio 0
Amarillo Sod Dogs 9, Texarkana 2
Acadiana 6, Victoria 4
Thursday
Tulsa 2, Frisco 1
Round Rock 10, Brazos Valley 3
San Antonio 11, Amarillo Sod Squad 5
Amarillo Sod Dogs 12, Texarkana 5
Victoria 7, Acadiana 6
Friday
Tulsa at Texarkana, 7:05 p.m.
Brazos Valley at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Acadiana at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Amarillo Sod Dogs, 7:05 p.m.
Amarillo Sod Squad at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.