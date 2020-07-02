Tulsa Drillers vs Frisco RoughRiders

Drillers players talk to each other in the dugout Thursday during their Texas Collegiate League game against Frisco at ONEOK Field. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Texarkana Twins at George Dobson Field, Texarkana, Texas

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, RHP Kale Davis (2020: 2-0, 5.28 ERA for Oklahoma State); Texarkana, TBA

TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)

Next home game: 7 p.m. July 7 vs. Amarillo Sod Squad ($2 Tuesday)

Driller bits

Fun atmosphere: The Drillers drew a Thursday attendance of 2,311 — the most in the opening three-game series. Drillers infielder Hueston Morrill said about the crowd, “It was awesome, they were really energetic. They seemed to love the little games they do (between-inning promotions). I do like them too, it’s fun.” And Morrill said about a successful marriage proposal shown on the video board, “Congratulations to the couple getting married, that was great, I had never seen that in person before.”

On the mound: In Friday’s series opener at Texarkana, the Drillers’ lineup of relievers will include Western Kentucky’s Riley Boyd and Florida International’s Alejandro Torres.

Strong arm: Oklahoma State’s Max Hewitt made his first start at catcher for the Drillers and threw out Frisco’s only basestealer, Lamar’s Avery George, in the seventh.

Texas Collegiate League

North

W L Pct. GB

Amarillo SD 3 0 1.000 —

Amarillo SS 2 1 .667 1

Tulsa 2 1 .667 1

Frisco 1 1 .500 1½

Texarkana 0 3 .000 3

South

W L Pct. GB

Brazos Valley 2 1 .667 —

Victoria 2 1 .667 —

Acadiana 1 2 .333 1

Round Rock 1 2 .333 1

San Antonio 1 2 .333 1

Wednesday

Frisco 7, Tulsa 2

Brazos Valley 6, Round Rock 3

Amarillo Sod Squad 1, San Antonio 0

Amarillo Sod Dogs 9, Texarkana 2

Acadiana 6, Victoria 4

Thursday

Tulsa 2, Frisco 1

Round Rock 10, Brazos Valley 3

San Antonio 11, Amarillo Sod Squad 5

Amarillo Sod Dogs 12, Texarkana 5

Victoria 7, Acadiana 6

Friday

Tulsa at Texarkana, 7:05 p.m.

Brazos Valley at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Acadiana at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Amarillo Sod Dogs, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo Sod Squad at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

