Wednesday
Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Squad at ONEOK Field
Probable pitchers: Amarillo Sod Squad, TBA; Tulsa, TBA
TV: LiveTCL.com (pay-per-view)
Promotions: Paws and $3 White Claws (formerly Bark In the Park) — All dogs will be admitted free through the First Base and Oil Derrick entrances with proof of proper vaccination and shot records. Dogs will be permitted on the grass berms in both left and right fields and in the Budweiser Terrace. Fans, ages 21 and over, can purchase White Claws for only $3 per serving.
On deck: 7 p.m. Thursday vs. Amarillo Sod Squad (Thirsty Thursday)
Driller bits
Osmond honored: Oklahoma State right-hander and Jenks graduate Bryce Osmond was named the TCL’s North Division pitcher of the week. Osmond had a win and save in two appearances. He struck out 12 and didn’t allow a hit or run in six innings.
Uniform change: The Drillers are wearing their traditional blue jerseys this series instead of their special TCL 2020 “battle” red because the Sod Squad has red jerseys.
Texas Collegiate League
North
W L Pct. GB
Amarillo SS 3 1 750 —
Amarillo SD 5 2 .714 ½
Tulsa 4 3 .571 1
Frisco 1 2 .333 2½
Texarkana 1 6 .143 3½
South
W L Pct. GB
Brazos Valley 4 2 .667 —
San Antonio 4 2 .667 —
Round Rock 3 3 .500 1
Victoria 3 3 .500 1
Acadiana 1 5 .167 3
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Amarillo Sod Squad 10, Tulsa 8 (12)
Brazos Valley at Frisco, canceled
San Antonio at Acadiana, canceled
Amarillo Sod Dogs 21, Texarkana 3
Victoria at Round Rock, late
Wednesday
Amarillo Sod Squad at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Brazos Valley at Frisco, canceled
San Antonio at Acadiana, 7:05 p.m.
Texarkana at Amarillo Sod Dogs, 7:05 p.m.
Victoria at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.