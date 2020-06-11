Tulsa Drillers baseball will be played this summer at ONEOK Field — but with some changes.
On Thursday, the Drillers announced they will operate a team in the Texas Collegiate Baseball League with a regular-season schedule of 30 games, including 15 at ONEOK Field. The season will start June 30 and run through Aug. 2.
The Drillers are members of the Texas League and a Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. But with Minor League Baseball shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Drillers and four minor league franchises in Texas will operate teams in the TCBL, which features elite college level players — many of whom will go on to play professional baseball.
Texas League franchises Amarillo, with two teams, and Frisco will also be included in the TCBL along with Triple-A Pacific Coast League franchises Round Rock and San Antonio. The TCBL is normally a five-team league.
Other cities in the league include: Lafayette, Louisiana; plus in Texas — Bryan-College Station, Texarkana and Victoria.
“The Drillers organization is excited to find a way to provide live baseball at ONEOK Field this season,” Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said in a media release. “We are currently working on a top-level coaching staff that we believe will bring a high-level team of future professional players to Tulsa with many coming from nearby schools. While it is not Double-A professional baseball, we think it will be an outstanding alternative to a normal Drillers season.
“We have plans to make ONEOK Field a safe environment for fans to watch live baseball while maintaining social distancing. Because of these factors, our capacity will be reduced, but we still plan to provide a comfortable and fun setting for fans to enjoy live baseball.”
Tulsa will likely be in a division with Frisco, the two Amarillo teams and Texarkana, and will play a schedule primarily against those clubs.
The Drillers' coaching staff and schedule will be released in the next few days.
Tulsa’s team will be operated by the Drillers front office staff and will be run similarly to how the Drillers would during a normal Texas League season with several familiar promotions, including Fireworks on Fridays and Saturdays, and Thirsty Thursdays.
Fans will be allowed to attend games, but due to COVID-19, there will some restrictions. Season ticket holders will receive the first right to purchase tickets with single game tickets eventually being offered online. ONEOK Field's capacity will be less than 50% as social distancing standards will be followed.
TCBL alumni include Paul Goldschmidt, Matt Carpenter, Jake Arrieta, Brandon Belt, Chris Davis, Hunter Pence, current Drillers hitting coach Brett Pill and recent Drillers pitchers Logan Bawcom and Colt Hynes.
“As we all cope with the changing landscape in sports in 2020, it is a true honor for all of our ownership groups to team up with these great operators from Triple and Double-A minor league baseball to help propel the TCL forward as one of the best summer wood-bat leagues in the country”, said TCBL president Uri Geva said.
Tulsa Drillers president/GM Mike Melega on ONEOK Field’s all-decade team
Drillers' All-Decade team: Major stars shine in first 10 years at ONEOK Field