Nine players from Oklahoma's three major colleges are included on the Tulsa Drillers' 32-man roster that was announced Wednesday.
Five players are from Oklahoma State -- pitchers Bryce Osmond of Jenks and Kale Davis of Westmoore, outfielder Cade Cabbiness of Bixby, catcher Max Hewitt and infielder Hueston Morrill.
Drillers manager Tom Holliday plus coaches Mickey Tettleton, Randy Whisler and Cody Semler have OSU connections. Holliday's son, Josh, is OSU's head coach. Morrill played for Holliday and his coaching staff last season with Chatham in the Cape Cod League.
A former OSU player now with Oral Roberts, infielder Ryan Cash, will also be with the Drillers along with two ORU teammates -- pitchers Kaleb McCullough of Edmond North and Adam Scoggins. University of Oklahoma pitcher Javier Ramos of Vian also is on the roster.
Others with state connections on the roster are Lamar outfielder Ben MacNaughton of Edmond North, and Northeastern A&M pitcher Wyatt Morrill, who is Hueston's brother.
Tulsa's roster will also feature four players from Southern Cal, including Trojans infielder Ben Ramirez, who also played for Chatham in 2019. The Drillers have three players from Florida International. Rosters can include up to 35 players with 30 active each week.
"I think it's going to be an offensive team with power, and we have some guys who can run," Holliday said.
"We probably have 15 guys who can throw the ball between 92 and 95 (mph), we have a real high number of velocity arms and that should make it fun coaching them."
The Drillers will open the Texas Collegiate League season with a three-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders on June 30-July 2 at ONEOK Field. All games start at 7 p.m. The Drillers are in the TCL this summer instead of the Texas League after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Minor League Baseball.
2020 TULSA DRILLERS ROSTER
Pitchers
John Beller (USC), Garrett Crowley (Fordham), Kale Davis (OSU), David Festa (Seton Hall), Colby Gomes (Nebraska), Kaleb McCullough (ORU), Shane Mejia (Nicholls State), Ryan Miller (N.C. Central), Wyatt Morrill (NEO), Bryce Osmond (OSU), Javier Ramos (OU), Carter Rustad (San Diego), Adam Scoggins (ORU), Brandon Sproat (Florida), Alejandro Torres (Florida International), Adam Tulloch (West Virginia), Austin Vernon (North Carolina), Cade Winquest (Texas-Arlington).
Catchers
Max Hewitt (OSU), Nathan Hickey (Florida), Humberto Torres (Florida International).
Infielders
Jaden Brown (Kentucky), Ryan Cash (ORU), Cam Chick (Nebraska), Hueston Morrill (OSU), Ben Ramirez (USC).
Outfielders
Cade Cabbiness (OSU), Ben MacNaughton (Lamar), Aidan Nagle (Lewis-Clark), Jamal O'Guinn (USC), Clay Owens (USC), Alec Sanchez (Florida International).
Manager: Tom Holliday.
Coaches: Cody Semler, Mickey Tettleton, Randy Whisler.