When college football season officially starts next month, a former Oklahoma All-Big 12 defensive standout turned broadcaster will be on televisions across the state breaking down area teams.
Dusty Dvoracek will join veteran broadcasters Dean Blevins and John Holcomb as an analyst on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz, starting Aug. 11. Dvoracek is expected to make regular appearances on KWTV Channel 9 in Oklahoma City and KOTV Channel 6 in Tulsa.
“Dusty’s access and relationships with current and former players and coaches will provide unrivaled coverage of college and pro football in the state,” Nathan Elliott, Griffin Communications director of content said in a statement. “We’re very excited to add him to our sports teams and provide viewers with not only a familiar face and name, but insight from someone who is intimately familiar with the game as well as our state.”
Dvoracek is currently is a college football analyst for ESPN and ABC. Locally, he is the host of WWLS 98.1 FM “Monsters of the Mid-Day” show. He was previously a college football analyst for Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Oklahoma.
During his career at OU, he received All-Big 12 and Associated Press All-American honors. Dvoracek then went on to play four seasons in the NFL before leaving football in 2011.