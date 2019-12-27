ATLANTA — Someone asked Lincoln Riley about the 2004 Sugar Bowl on Friday morning, that being the last time Oklahoma played LSU.
“I remember watching it,” the Sooners’ coach responded. “I was probably, like, 15 years old at the time.”
A check of Riley’s birth certificate reveals he was actually 20. He turned 20, and passed into adulthood, the day before punter Blake Ferguson threw to defensive back Michael Thompson at Alabama earlier that season.
He had just retired as a Texas Tech walk-on quarterback so he could start coaching under Mike Leach. He was so young.
Riley is still so young. It’s a jolt to realize it, but he is. We don’t stop to consider it as often as we did when he replaced Bob Stoops, but we probably should.
Riley sat next to LSU counterpart Ed Orgeron for their Peach Bowl eve press conference Friday morning, and he looked half Orgeron’s age. That’s not a swipe at the 58-year-old Tigers boss, but a commentary on the 36-year-old coach of the Sooners who looks as fresh-faced and wide-eyed as he did the day Joe Castiglione introduced him as Stoops’ successor.
Riley wears his job well. And before you say, ‘Given his 36-5 record and three College Football Playoff appearances in three years, he should,’ let’s introduce some context.
Bob Stoops was still a Florida defensive coordinator at 36.
Barry Switzer’s record as OU head coach when he turned 36 was 1-0-1.
Bud Wilkinson... OK, Wilkinson had already made his mark at 36. He had already coached the Sooners five years and won a national championship. He set a preposterous standard.
Riley, though, is taking a pretty decent shot at reaching it. Thirty-six wins, three Big 12 Conference championships and three playoff appearances make that so.
Yes, Riley has come up short in the playoffs. He is 0-2 in the semifinals. LSU being so prolific, he will likely fall to 0-3 as of Saturday night.
That will likely set off some delirium in the crazier corners of Sooner Nation.
Hell, Stoops won us a natty on his first (bleep)ing try! Beat Bowden and Florida State in that Orange Bowl!
Switzer brought us two natties his first three (bleep)ing years! Beat Schembechler and Michigan in that Orange Bowl!
Bud won two Sugar Bowls and got us a natty his first four (bleep)ing years!
Again, Riley arrived at this job younger than Stoops and Switzer. And while Wilkinson was younger than Riley when he started, be assured the OU job he took came roughly 100 tons lighter in terms of pressure and responsibility.
I can’t picture Wilkinson being asked in the run-up to the 1949 Sugar Bowl whether postseason shortcomings “gnaw” on him, or whether his program “craves” national championships. Riley got hit with those questions in the run-up here in Atlanta.
“I mean, this program has a longstanding history of great expectations,” he said. “I think you feel that all the time, every year, no matter where you’re at here.”
Riley also said: “I think at some point when we’re gone, you’ll look back at things you hope you’ve done. It’s hard. There’s well over 120, 130 teams that could be here right now, and only four are.”
He was vague and careful, but he touched all the bases there. Acknowledgement of the difficulties of his job. Recognition of what’s unaccomplished. Affirmation of what has been accomplished.
Riley isn’t as combative as Stoops, as colorful as Switzer or as cultivated as Wilkinson. He is slickly packaged, especially for someone so young, with the ability to think clearly and quickly and turn those thoughts into a polished presentation.
I thought of that presentation Friday morning, Riley answering reporters’ questions, making small talk with Orgeron during the trophy photo op, shaking hands with Peach Bowl execs before disappearing out the back door for more LSU preparations.
We’ll see how the game goes, and how it is received among OU’s fan base, and how Riley is perceived should he fall to 0-3. Should that occur, you can bet someone is going to pin Best Coach Not to Have Won a Playoff Game on him.
I don’t know. That seems a little premature for a 36-year-old coach who doesn’t show any wrinkles from a taxing job, but does show signs he’s going to take many more shots at a game of this magnitude.
