Eddie Sutton, head coach at Oklahoma State between 1990-2006, is honored at half time of the Oklahoma State basketball game against Iowa State in Stillwater, Okla., Monday, Feb. 3, 2014. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt) ORG XMIT: OKBS107
I am not the first person to write about Eddie Sutton’s dignity, and I am far from the best. I covered Oklahoma and Kansas during Sutton’s most formative years at Oklahoma State.
Like everyone else, though, I am moved by the news of Sutton’s passing and easily recall his graceful side.
Like a lot of folks, I have a story that emphasizes that grace.
The week Oklahoma played Oral Roberts in December of 2015, I had an idea to write about the connection between Sutton and Lon Kruger. Eddie’s son, Scott, was coaching ORU. I knew Kruger admired Scott because he admired Eddie so much.
I reached out to Scott first. He was open to the idea but asked if it would be all right if I contacted Eddie through him, as Eddie’s health had slipped some.
We set a day and time. I called Scott, who then handed the phone to his dad.
I was as nervous as I’ve ever been doing this work. I knew Sutton’s stature in his profession and in this state. I had never spoken to him one-on-one for longer than a postgame question.
Sutton addressed me as “sir” immediately. He knew why I was calling and was happy to oblige. My nerves vanished before I asked my first question.
Sutton spoke about his respect for Kruger. He touched on their similarities as Kansans. He was quick to point out another common denominator.
“You know, he’s got some Oklahoma State in him because of Jack Hartman,” Sutton said.
Sutton knew well the stories of Henry Iba’s coaching disciples. Hartman, having played for Mr. Iba in the 40s, was among the most prominent.
Talking about Kruger gave Sutton a cue to talk about Mr. Iba, and listening to Sutton talk about his mentor was a sportswriter’s pleasure.
Sutton to the Tulsa World’s Bill Connors after Iba’s passing in 1993: “One reason I am so grateful for the opportunity to coach at Oklahoma State is that I know it pleased Mr. Iba to have one of his boys come home and be successful with his system.”
“Mr. Iba, he felt like Jack was part of the Iba philosophy,” Sutton told me that day. “Mr. Iba would always ask if there was somebody connected to him. Given a chance, he would always talk about those coaches.”
Now Sutton was doing the same. It was delightful.
Sutton wound comfortably through the years and recalled the time Kruger’s Florida Gators beat “Big Country” and the Cowboys at the 1993 Rainbow Classic. I reminded him that he had won his other two meetings with Kruger, but he wasn’t as interested in that. Bragging never suited Sutton, I don’t think.
Compassion was more his style. I have it in my notes he sympathized that Kruger’s Sooners had fallen to Michigan State in the Sweet Sixteen the previous March.
The best anecdote related to Kruger became the lead to my story. Sutton said he called OU athletic director Joe Castiglione when Castiglione hired Kruger in the spring of 2011.
“Joe,” Sutton said, “that’s the best hire that you have ever made at Oklahoma.”
That Sutton cared enough to make a personal call and rise far above the animosity of Bedlam was not surprising. From my perspective in Wichita in the 90s and then Norman in the 2000s, Sutton seemed to rise above just about everything.
Now in this 15-minute conversation, that was coming true.
Somewhere along our chat I told Sutton what Kruger had said about him — “We’re both about being genuine people and treating others right and being fair. We appreciate all those intangibles.”
Sutton liked the sound of that. Before he got off the phone, he said of Kruger: “I would hope that all Oklahoma fans think the world of him, because he’s certainly been good for that basketball program.”
I’m thinking today of that conversation, and about all of those Oklahoma State fans who think the world of Eddie Sutton and how pivotal he has been to the Cowboys.
I’m remembering how much I thought of Sutton after I got off the phone that 2015 day, how much care his son took with him at the time, and how much care his sons took with him always.
“What a coach,” Scott Sutton said of Kruger for my story five years ago, “and an even better person.”
Scott, Sean and Steve said the same for their father through the years, I am certain. We all said it. We will continue to do so.
Gallery: Looking back at Eddie Sutton's career, from Central High School to OSU legend
