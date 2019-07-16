Big 12 Media Day Football

Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. speaks during Big 12 Conference NCAA college football media day Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David Kent)

 David Kent

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Coach: Matt Campbell (fourth season)

2018 record: 8-5, 6-3 Big 12

Big 12 season prediction: Third

QUOTABLE

“When I first got to Iowa State all of the questions were: ‘What color uniforms are you wearing?’ ‘What’s your entrance song?’ People cared about stuff that really doesn't matter, and now we’re talking about a football team, we’re asked football questions and we’re concerned about what’s really important, in terms of growing a football culture in a football program the right way.” — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell

NOTEBOOK

Who will run the ball?

After graduating star David Montgomery, Iowa State has not determined its running back rotation, with as many as five players competing for carries.

"Fortunately or unfortunately at times we had to play without David last year and I think the thing that was really good for us is it put some of these guys that are competing for that starting spot in position to have to step up and make critical plays," Campbell said.

Among those vying for the starting role are returners Kene Nwangwu, Johnnie Lang and Sheldon Croney, and the Cyclones also have freshmen Jirehl Brock and Breece Hall on the roster.

"It will be a great competition through fall camp," Campbell said. "I think they all have different unique skill sets, but the one great thing about David is David could do everything really well. He could catch it. He could run it. He could block.

"You are looking for that running back that's the complete running back to emerge as the guy that is the guy in critical moments in that starting running back."

Defense will be a strength

The Cyclone defense has fewer question marks, with an impressive front seven that includes returning starters Marcel Spears Jr. and Mike Rose at linebacker.

"I think those are great pieces and those are building blocks," Campbell said. "What we have done is tried to do a great job and ... continue to create great depth around the strength in the middle of us. That's an area we want to work on in this offseason and excited to see where these guys are at as we enter fall camp."

2019 Schedule

Aug. 31: Northern Iowa (FS1);11 a.m.

Sept. 14: Iowa (FS1);3 p.m.

Sept. 21: Louisiana-Monroe;TBA

Sept. 28: at Baylor;TBA

Oct. 5: TCU;TBA

Oct. 12: at West Virginia;TBA

Oct. 19: at Texas Tech;TBA

Oct. 26: Oklahoma State;TBA

Nov. 9: at Oklahoma;TBA

Nov. 16: Texas;TBA

Nov. 23: Kansas;TBA

Nov. 30: at Kansas State;TBA

Kelly Hines

918-581-8452

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @KellyHinesTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Kelly has been the University of Tulsa football and basketball beat writer since 2014. She grew up in Moore, was valedictorian at Christian Heritage Academy and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8452