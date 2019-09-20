The University of Kansas men’s basketball program soon could face NCAA allegations that include multiple major violations, according to a report from the Kansas City Star, which cited sources.
A KU athletic department official told The Star that the school hadn’t received a notification from the NCAA. An NCAA official declined to comment.
The Jayhawks are among the most successful men's basketball programs in the country and are coached by former University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University coach Bill Self.
Self, an Oklahoma State graduate, has coached 16 years at KU. During that time, the Jayhawks have won or shared the Big 12 title 14 times. Kansas won the national title in 2008.