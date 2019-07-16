Big 12 Media Day Football

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks during Big 12 Conference NCAA college football media day Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David Kent)

 David Kent

Kansas State Wildcats

Coach: Chris Klieman (first season)

2018 record: 5-7, 3-6 Big 12

Big 12 season prediction: Ninth

QUOTABLE

"What Coach (Bill Snyder) did at Kansas State was nothing short of remarkable and I'm going to feed off that. We have great facilities. We have a great infrastructure. We have a great culture because of what Coach did. I know I'm not going to fill his shoes. I'm just trying to continue in his legacy, but doing it our own way." — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman

NOTEBOOK

'I'm not going to fill his shoes'

In Manhattan, Klieman follows legendary coach Bill Snyder, whose 27-year career was honored during a public ceremony last week on the Kansas State campus. Among those giving speeches in Snyder's honor were former Wildcat assistant and Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and former player Kevin Lockett, a Tulsa native.

"We're going to lean on some of the former people," Klieman said. "We've got (former quarterback) Collin Klein on our staff and I have so much respect for Collin and I'm going to lean on him for some tradition things. But in the same respect I'm excited about the challenge that we all face in following Coach, and I just want him to make sure that he can be proud of the product that's out on the field."

Thompson again set to lead offense

A crucial piece of the Wildcats' potential success this season hinges on veteran quarterback Skylar Thompson, a fourth-year junior who has completed 59 percent of his career passes.

"The most important thing we need to do is get the ball into the playmaker's hands and it starts for us with our quarterback," Klieman said. "I'm excited to have Skylar Thompson, who I recruited four years ago and offered him a scholarship at North Dakota State. So I was excited when I had the opportunity to meet him that I'm going to get a chance to be a part of his life and coach him."

2019 Schedule

Aug. 31: Nicholls (ESPN+);6 p.m.

Sept. 7: Bowling Green (FSN);11 a.m.

Sept. 14: at Mississippi State;11 a.m.

Sept. 28: at Oklahoma State;TBA

Oct. 5: Baylor;TBA

Oct. 19: TCU;TBA

Oct. 26: Oklahoma;TBA

Nov. 2: at Kansas;TBA

Nov. 9: at Texas;TBA

Nov. 16: West Virginia;TBA

Nov. 23: at Texas Tech;TBA

Nov. 30: Iowa State;TBA

