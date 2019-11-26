Langston University's Tim Whitfield and Craig Evans took top honors in the All-Sooner Athletic Conference football team, the conference announced Tuesday.
Whitfield, a junior running back from Meeker, was named the offensive player of the year after completing a record-setting season for the Lions. He established Langston records for single-season rushing yardage (1,301), single-season rushing touchdowns (20) and career touchdowns (33).
Evans, a senior defensive lineman from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, accumulated 29 tackles (16 solo), 11 tackles for loss and 7½ sacks.
Wide receiver Isaiah Shaputis, tight end Keith Tracy, center Trevin Carson, linebacker James Cox and defensive back Dorian Williams garnered first team all-conference honors for Langston, while offensive lineman Henry Mitchell, defensive lineman Justin Wade, linebacker Eugene Fuller and defensive back Antoine Smalls were named to the second team.