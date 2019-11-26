Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES. &&