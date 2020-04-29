TAHLEQUAH -- Mark Downey resigned as Northeastern State head men's basketball coach and will take over the program at Arkansas Tech.
"I want to thank cach Downey for his work in the last three years at Northeastern State," said interim director of athletics Matt Cochran. "Since arriving here, he guided the program through a resurgence and left it in a strong position in the MIAA. I want to wish him and his family the best in their return to Arkansas Tech."
Downey had a 40-46 record in three seasons and led the RiverHawks to the MIAA Tournament twice. He guided the program to 32 wins in the last two seasons, surpassing the overall program win total by four from 2015-18.
Northeastern State opened the 2019-20 season with a 9-1 mark and entered the NABC National Top-25 poll for the first time since 2013. The RiverHawks finished the season with an 18-11 record and fifth the MIAA standings.
"I wish coach Downey great success at ATU," Northeastern State President Dr. Steve Turner said. "During his time at NSU, he was instrumental in efforts to re-connect our Men's Basketball team to our community and alumni. He and his family will be missed on campus and in our community."
Downey previously was the head coach at ATU from 2006-10.
Northeastern State will begin a national search for the next head men's basketball coach immediately.