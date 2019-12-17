For the first time since 2013, Northeastern State is ranked in men's basketball as they climbed up to No. 24 in the nation in the latest National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II polled released Tuesday.
The RiverHawks are joined Northwest Missouri State (2) and Missouri Southern (11) as representatives from the MIAA to appear in the top 25.
Since 2000, Northeastern State has spent 38 overall weeks in the poll and held the nation's top spot for two weeks in Jan. 2001.
Northeastern State (9-1) entered the season picked fifth by the MIAA coaches and 12th by the leagues' media pool.