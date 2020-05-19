Northeastern State University will be welcoming back Ja Havens as its eleventh head men's basketball coach, interim Director of Athletics Matt Cochran announced Tuesday afternoon.
Havens played for both Larry Gipson and Ken Hayes at NSU and served as a graduate assistant for Gipson for two years. He also spent four seasons at the University of Tulsa as an assistant coach and director of basketball operations.
Havens come to NSU from East Central University where he was head coach for seven seasons, posting a winning record each season for a record of 131-74 and never missed the postseason.