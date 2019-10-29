For the second straight week, Northeastern State earned a Great American Conference weekly honor in men's soccer, with Aaron Ugbah sharing top offensive honors.
Ugbah notched his first multi-goal game of the season as he scored both goals in a 2-0 win at Southern Nazarene. He scored NSU's second goal in a 3-2 win against Oklahoma Baptist. He required only three shots on goal to net his three scores.
Northeastern State returns to action Friday evening with a short trip to Claremore to face Rogers State.