For the second time in her career, Northeastern State University's Mariah Nicolet is MIAA Offensive Player of the Week in women's soccer league officials announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Nicolet scored three goals and had one assist in NSU's 2-0 week. On Saturday evening the senior scored the equalizing goal in the 85th minute to force overtime against Harding. She later pushed the RiverHawks to victory with a game-winner in the second minute of double-overtime.
Nicolet has been credited with a game-winner in the last three contests and tied for second in the MIAA with five goals.